How many episodes are there in Stranger Things 5 volume 1 and how long are they? A guide to the Netflix hit

Find out how many episodes there are in volume 1 of season 5 of Stranger Things, as well as how long they are.
This week will see the premiere of Stranger Things 5. It's a big event, as it's the final season of one of Netflix's biggest hits, but fans will have to wait a little longer for the final resolution of the story, as it has been decided to split the season into two parts, which will be released on streaming platforms a month apart.
Stranger Things 5 volume 1 will be released on November 26, while volume 2 will be available on December 25, and that's when we'll find out how the story of the Hawkins kids ends.
The entire season 5 of Stranger Things will consist of eight episodes and will be divided into two equal parts, which means that there will be four episodes in volume 1. But fans can still look forward to quite a lot of entertainment, as they will be quite long, especially the fourth episode.
Episode
Runtime
Stranger Things Episode 1 – Chapter One: The Crawl
1 hour and 8 minutes
Stranger Things Episode 2 – Chapter Two: The Vanishing of
54 minutes
Stranger Things Episode 3 – Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap
1 hour and 6 minutes
Stranger Things Episode 4 – Chapter Four: Sorcerer
1 hour and 23 minutes
Although this doesn’t apply to volume 1, it is worth mentioning that the last episode of the TV series, i.e. the eighth episode of season 5, will last about two hours. But that's not until December 25, so for now, fans can get ready for the first four episodes of the final season of Stranger Things.
If you can't wait for them, here you can find out exactly what time Stranger Things 5 volume 1 will be released on Netflix.
1
