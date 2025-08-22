Which part of Metal Gear Solid should be your favorite? The answer to the question in MGS Delta has some significance

Just like the original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater from 2004, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater begins with a question that the player must answer - more or less honestly. Your answer to this question will very subtly affect your first playthrough. In this text, we answer which part of Metal Gear should be your favorite.

Which part of Metal Gear Solid should be my favorite?

The question "Which Metal Gear Solid game do you like?" is the first thing you will encounter when choosing a new game. Before you can start the game, you have to answer it. You can choose any part of the main series (from the first to the fifth), "Peace Walker" originally released on PSP, state that you like all parts of the series or that you have never played any Metal Gear Solid before.

A similar choice also appeared in the original game, although there of course the only available options were first, second, and third. Choosing MGS1 gave you more endurance during the prologue, choosing MGS2 made you start the game in the mask of Raiden known from the second game, and choosing MGS3 unlocked a bit of bonus content prematurely. In the remake, the consequences are significantly simplified.

Each of the answers will result in you receiving a reward - a unique camouflage, which you will have access to throughout the entire game. Depending on the answer, however, it will be a different camouflage. Some of the answers will give you face paint, and others the pattern for the uniform. On the right side of the screen, you will see exactly what reward you will receive.

We personally recommend not to worry excessively about the choice and to answer honestly. At the beginning of the game, you will receive several types of universal camouflage, which will allow you to comfortably complete the entire game. Most of the bonus camouflages are situational or added to the game as a joke (e.g. banana uniform or national flags face paint). Additionally, when you complete the game for the first time, you automatically unlock all these rewards - they will be in your inventory during each subsequent playthrough.

However, if you want to make your first playthrough as easy as possible, the best choice for you will be the option "I like all parts of the series". By choosing it, you will receive the "Grenade" camouflage. It's not exactly camouflage, but more of a special uniform. Wearing it gives you an unlimited number of grenades, which can be very useful when you are detected.