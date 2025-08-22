Where to find working Ready or Not no censorship mod? First result from Google search may not work

Ready or Not have a rough time. The release of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S brought about a change that disappointed players – censorship of the most controversial content. This change resulted in review bombing on Steam. Some people went even further and started urging others to refund this title. However, there are also groups of players that try to reverse the changes. So, you can find mod that restores brutality. But does it work? Let’s find out.

Where to find working Ready or Not no censorship mod?

As I mentioned earlier, players created mod Uncensored or Not that allows them to bypass censorship (at least to some extent). This is a good option for people that invested in the title because they expected high realism. If you are one of them, you can also install it.

However, you must be careful. If you search for them on Google, the first result will be an Uncensored or Not version that currently doesn't work. It is simply an older version of this particular mod, which was posted on Reddit after Nexus temporarily blocked its download from its servers.

However, a month has already passed since then. Now Uncensored or Not is available on Nexus again. Additionally, you can also download this modification from mod.io. These versions are regularly updated and should work without any problems. So, you should download it from one of these websites.

Censorship isn’t the only problem in Ready or Not. In past months, there have also been reports of a decline in graphics quality on PCs, and uncertainty surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in game further make the situation worse. On the other hand, however, the console release was a huge success –Ready or Not found a million buyers on these platforms in less than a week.