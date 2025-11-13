Will Pokémon Pokopia introduce new Pokémon forms? Here's what we know

Today, The Pokémon Company uploaded a 10-minute extended trailer for the odd, Animal Crossing-like Pokémon game, Pokémon Pokopia. In this game, you play a Ditto that has transformed into a human. Befriend other wild Pokémon to grow plants, craft structures, and more. This unique spin-off already has a release date planned for March 5th, 2026, but this is the first detailed look at how the game will work. The end of the trailer has left some fans wondering if there will be new forms for a few Pokémon in this game. The Pokémon Company hasn’t revealed all the answers yet, but here’s what we know.

Will Pokémon Pokopia introduce new forms of other Pokémon? Here’s what we know

The concept of “regional forms” is nothing new in the Pokémon video game series at this point. The first regional forms were introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, such as Alolan Marowak and Alolan Exeggutor. These new forms introduced alternate designs, abilities, and typings for older Pokémon. The trend continued through Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and even Scarlet and Violet had a similar gimmick with convergent evolutions. Will Pokémon Pokopia have something similar? It’s possible.

The end of the trailer revealed three potentially new Pokémon forms. First, a Smeargle covered in splotches of colorful paint. Then a pale, ghostly Pikachu with droopy ears, and finally, a Snorlax covered in moss with a flower growing from its head. According to additional information shared on the Pokopia website, this particular The Smeargle is called Smearguru, while the Snorlax is called Mosslax, and the Pikachu is called Peakychu. The website shares additional details about these Pokémon but doesn’t reveal anything about new typings, abilities, or how they will work in the game.

Information on new "forms" from Pokopia's website.Source: The Pokémon Company

On one hand, it’s possible that Smearguru is an evolution of Smeargle and that Mosslax is some kind of regional Grass-type version of Snorlax. However, I’m not convinced that is the case just yet. From what we’ve seen so far of Pokémon Pokopia, it doesn’t seem like it will have any battling mechanics. This means that things like stats, abilities, and possibly even typing won’t have much of an impact. The trailer also revealed Professor Tangrowth, so if I were to guess, these other Pokémon are more likely to be other eccentric NPCs than whole new evolutions or forms that might become relevant in future Pokémon battling. My guess is that they are new characters specific to Pokopia rather than new Pokémon species.

Of course, this is just speculation. There’s still plenty we don’t know about Pokémon Pokopia. We will have to wait until more information about these potential Pokémon forms comes out, or at least whether there will be any Pokémon battles in this game. Currently, that seems to go against the vibe the game is going for.