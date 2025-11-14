Ubisoft may be in trouble again as it delays its investor call with 15 minutes to spare

Today, Ubisoft was planning to share its earnings report for the first half of 2025, but according to Game File’s Stephen Totilo on BlueSky, they delayed the call with investors 15 minutes before it was scheduled to happen. Ubisoft also reportedly requested that the trading of its shares be halted until the earnings report is published “in the coming days.” At the time of writing, the reason for the delay is still unknown, but this is yet another in a long list of troubles over the last few years for the Assassin’s Creed: Shadows publisher.

This year, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows was a hit for Ubisoft, against all odds. Though it was a success, it certainly wasn’t enough of a success to rescue Ubisoft from the lackluster performance of previous titles such as Star Wars: Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and the shutdown of the live-service shooter XDefiant. This is why, earlier this year, shortly after the release of Shadows, Ubisoft announced that it would form a new subsidiary with Tencent and focus on its three most successful franchises: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. This new company, Vantage Studios, was revealed in October.

Ubisoft's announcement of the halt in trading.Source: Stephen Totilo, BlueSky

While we don’t know why Ubisoft has suddenly announced this delay, the chances of it being for a good reason seem unlikely. If Ubisoft had strong earnings to share with investors, they would want to do so as soon as possible. Rumors are now spreading online, as indicated by a Reddit post on the subreddit r/Games. Given the unstable state of Ubisoft over the last few years, it’s not hard for fans to imagine some kind of merger or offer from a company like Tencent to purchase the publisher. One Reddit user suggested that this delay could mean several things, from a simple glitch or error to something more drastic, and that the halt could be partly intended to prevent insider trading ahead of a potential big price swing.

This could result in a major restructuring of the company; in other words, this could mean mass layoffs, game cancellations, and studio closures as a new company begins to sort through the wreckage. This could be especially troubling for any Ubisoft franchises, games, or studios that were not folded into the Tencent subsidiary, Vantage Studio, earlier this year.

Ultimately, though, we will have to wait to learn more. Ubisoft says in its request to halt share trading that the publication of its financial results could occur “in the coming days.” It makes sense that Ubisoft wouldn’t want to postpone too long. The longer the wait, the more fans and investors will begin to speculate about worst-case scenarios. But there is always the small possibility that something good is coming, however tiny it may be.