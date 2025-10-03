Will there be a Platonic season 3? The future of the Apple TV+ series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne

Platonic season 2 has come to an end, and fans are already wondering if there will be a season 3. We check what's next for the Apple TV+ series.

Edyta Jastrzebska

Will there be a Platonic season 3? The future of the Apple TV+ series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, image source: Platonic, Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, Apple TV+, 2023.
Will there be a Platonic season 3? The future of the Apple TV+ series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne Source: Platonic, Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, Apple TV+, 2023.

Apple TV+ offers hit TV series that viewers are crazy about. Although it isn’t the most popular streaming platform, it has some real gems, including the comedy TV series Platonic, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Platonic debuted in 2023 with a 10-episode season, and two years later, in 2025, season 2 was released, also consisting of 10 episodes. The last episode aired on September 30, ending season 2.

Has Platonic been renewed for season 3?

What does the future hold for this TV series? Unfortunately, we have bad news for fans. No official decisions have been made yet, Apple TV+ hasn’t announced a season 3 of Platonic, and we do not know if it will happen.

Initially, Platonic was supposed to be an anthology TV series that would focus on different couples each season, but while working on season 1, Rogen and Byrne impressed the creators so much on screen that they decided to continue story of their characters. Given this change of direction, we can assume that if season 3 were to be made, the main cast from previous episodes would return to Platonic.

Seth Rogen would like to continue the TV series and tell the further story of Will and Sylvia. The actor believes that as long as audiences enjoy Platonic, it is worth creating new episodes, which is why he is in favor of the idea of creating season 3 (via Decider).

I would love to keep doing Platonic. I think there are really great storylines for the season. And it’s something I would love to keep doing as long as people enjoy watching it.

Everything now depends on Apple TV+. The streaming service will decide whether it is worth continuing Platonic after season 2.

More about movies and TV series:

More:
Like it?

0

Edyta Jastrzebska

Author: Edyta Jastrzebska

A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map