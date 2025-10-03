Will there be a Platonic season 3? The future of the Apple TV+ series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne

Apple TV+ offers hit TV series that viewers are crazy about. Although it isn’t the most popular streaming platform, it has some real gems, including the comedy TV series Platonic, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Platonic debuted in 2023 with a 10-episode season, and two years later, in 2025, season 2 was released, also consisting of 10 episodes. The last episode aired on September 30, ending season 2.

Has Platonic been renewed for season 3?

What does the future hold for this TV series? Unfortunately, we have bad news for fans. No official decisions have been made yet, Apple TV+ hasn’t announced a season 3 of Platonic, and we do not know if it will happen.

Initially, Platonic was supposed to be an anthology TV series that would focus on different couples each season, but while working on season 1, Rogen and Byrne impressed the creators so much on screen that they decided to continue story of their characters. Given this change of direction, we can assume that if season 3 were to be made, the main cast from previous episodes would return to Platonic.

Seth Rogen would like to continue the TV series and tell the further story of Will and Sylvia. The actor believes that as long as audiences enjoy Platonic, it is worth creating new episodes, which is why he is in favor of the idea of creating season 3 (via Decider).

I would love to keep doing Platonic. I think there are really great storylines for the season. And it’s something I would love to keep doing as long as people enjoy watching it.

Everything now depends on Apple TV+. The streaming service will decide whether it is worth continuing Platonic after season 2.

More about movies and TV series: