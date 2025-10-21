When is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 coming out? The series finale must finally fulfill the fans’ biggest dream

The finale of season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is behind us. What's next for the hit TV series? Let's find out.

The Walking Dead is a hit series that takes viewers to a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. The production has been a huge success and has spawned spin-offs that introduce new characters and show what happens to familiar faces after the main TV series ends.

Season 3 of TWD show, which focused on Daryl Dixon, a character known to fans from the very beginning, has just come to an end. After the finale of the main TV series, he ended up in Europe, from where he now has to escape to return to the United States. Unfortunately, his last attempt to escape failed, and Daryl, who is in Spain, was unable to return home.

When is the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4?

Filming for season 4 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is already underway. AMC has confirmed not only its production, but also that it will be the final season of this spin-off. And if there are no delays, it is expected that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will return to its September slot in 2026.

Given that season 4 of the TV series about Daryl Dixon is the final one, the story of the audience favorite will be concluded in the upcoming episodes. The hero's goal is to return to the United States, and if the creators aren’t planning any surprises (such as Daryl's death, for example), it is quite possible that he will finally achieve this in season 4.

But there is one more thing that TWD fans are waiting for, and which the finale of this spin-off may deliver. Namely, viewers are hoping that Daryl Dixon will finally find out that his friend, Rick Grimes, is still alive. We are keeping our fingers crossed that they will finally meet.

