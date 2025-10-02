Charlie Hunnam returns to acting after a two-year self-imposed hiatus: he accepted the project without reading the script

Charlie Hunnam rose to fame for his role in the TV series Sons of Anarchy, in which he played Jax Teller for six years. The actor also starred in Guillermo Del Toro's Pacific Rim, Guy Ritchie's King Arthur and The Gentlemen. These are, of course, not all of the productions in the actor's filmography, but they are certainly the most famous.

In recent years, not much has happened in Charlie Hunnam's career. After a crazy 2019, in which four films starring him were released, the actor stopped appearing so much on screen, and since 2020, we have seen three productions starring him: Last Looks, Shantaram, and Rebel Moon. After that, Hunnam decided to take a two-year break to recover from an injury sustained on the set of Rebel Moon, and also took up screenwriting.

But finally, Charlie Hunnam is returning to our screens, and the first production in which we will see him is one of Netflix's most famous and controversial TV series, Monster. Hunnam will play Ed Gein (via Sensacine).

As we learned from an extensive interview for Variety, The actor didn't have to think twice before deciding to star in Ryan Murphy's production. Not only that, he didn't even have to read the script. All it took was a two-hour conversation with Murphy, at the end of which the producer made the offer: “If you want to play him...” Charlie Hunnam agreed, as he couldn't have done otherwise after Murphy made such an impression on him.

I didn’t think he’d be jaded, but his childlike enthusiasm for storytelling shone through. He just was f**king stoked.

Charlie Hunnam wasn't the only one who agreed to take part in the third season of Monster without reading the script. Laurie Metcalf, who played Gein's mother, did the same.

The way Ryan talked about it was fascinating and compelling, but for an actor to not see even a sentence of the script — you have to take a leap of faith.

Charlie Hunnam became fully immersed in the project. There are few recordings of Ed Gein, let alone ones that are publicly available. However, Hunnam managed to get hold of some tapes, which helped him in his performance in Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Ed Gein isn't Charlie Hunnam's only upcoming role. The actor also starred in the TV series Criminal as Leo Patterson. It is based on the crime comics by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. No release date has been set for the TV series on Prime Video yet.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story will be available on Netflix on October 3.

More about movies and TV series: