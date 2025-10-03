What about the Peaky Blinders movie? The fate of the production in light of the announced sequel TV series

It was unexpectedly announced that the Peaky Blinders universe will get a sequel TV series, which will be worked on by the creator of the original production, Steven Knight. Netflix and the BBC have already ordered two seasons of the TV series, which will tell the story of a new generation of the Birmingham clan.

The new Peaky Blinders TV series will be set in Britain in 1953. After being bombed during World War II, Birmingham is rebuilding and looking toward a better future. In the new era of Peaky Blinders, a race begins to take over the huge Birmingham reconstruction project, which turns into a brutal rivalry.

Will there be a Peaky Blinders movie? When will it be released?

What about the previously announced Peaky Blinders movie, which was supposed to conclude the story from the original TV series? The Immortal Man, as the production was titled, was filmed in 2024. Since then, it has been fairly quiet, but fans need not worry, the project hasn’t been abandoned. The Peaky Blinders movie is set to be released in 2026, distributed by Netflix. Post-production work is currently underway.

Peaky Blinders fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as the new TV series doesn’t mean that plans for the movie have been abandoned. It will be released in 2026, and the sequel will continue the story after it, focusing on new characters who will take viewers to post-war Birmingham.

After a long hiatus, Peaky Blinders fans will have a lot to watch, considering what the plans are for the future. Not only a movie, but also two seasons of a 6-part TV series, executive produced by Steven Knight and Cillian Murphy.

More about movies and TV series: