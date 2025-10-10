This upcoming TV series with new Draco is a must watch for Harry Potter fans. Lox Pratt looks exactly like Malfoy in it

A TV series is coming in which Lox Pratt looks exactly like Draco Malfoy. Fans already understand why he was chosen for this role in HBO's Harry Potter.

Edyta Jastrzebska

1

The cast of the Harry Potter TV series is generating a lot of interest, especially the young actors who are not yet so well known, and fans would like to get to know them and learn about their skills, and above all, how they might be in their HP roles.

Recently, a big hint about Dominic McLaughlin was his performance in Grow, a scene from which was recently posted online. We also got to hear Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, as the actress plays the young witch not only in the TV series but also in the new Harry Potter audiobook.

And now it's Lox Pratt's turn, whom viewers will soon be able to see in Lord of the Flies. The first photos from the TV series, in which Pratt plays the villain, have just been released, and in one of them, according to fans, he looks exactly like Draco Malfoy. After seeing this photo, they have no doubt why he was chosen for the role.

The photo is flooded with comments such as “This one screams ‘my father will hear about this’” and “He's basically Draco in this photo.” For some, Lox Pratt has become their favorite casting choice.

Lord of the Flies, Jack Thorne, BBC One and Stan

Lord of the Flies is an upcoming adaptation of William Golding's 1954 novel, produced by BBC One and Stan. The TV series will tell the story of a group of boys who are stranded on a tropical island without adults. In order to control the situation, the boys try to organize themselves, led by Ralph, but Jack (Lox Pratt), who was supposed to take care of the signal fire, is more interested in hunting and fighting for leadership, which not only disrupts the order in the group, but also leads to tragedy.

Ahead of the premiere of Harry Potter, the Lord of the Flies TV series may be a must-see for fans curious to see what Lox Pratt is like as Draco Malfoy. Especially since he also plays “the bad guy” in the BBC and Stan production.

Lord of the Flies is set to premiere soon on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and Stan. The premiere date is currently unknown.

Edyta Jastrzebska

Author: Edyta Jastrzebska

A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.

