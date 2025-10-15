The end of Stranger Things isn't enough for Millie Bobby Brown: the actress will once again have powers in her new Netflix TV series

The end of Stranger Things won’t stop Millie Bobby Brown, who already has another Netflix TV series lined up to take the place of her previous hit. The actress will once again possess superhuman abilities and immerse herself in a new fantasy world.

The actress clearly enjoys working with Netflix, as after Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel, and The Electric State, she is set to appear in another production from the streaming giant. But Millie Bobby Brown isn’t only set to star in, but also executive produce the TV series Prism, which is currently in development, according to Deadline. Prism will be a TV series based on a short story of the same title, which was published in Assemble Artifacts magazine.

Rachel Brosnahan, whom you may know from the new Superman, will also serve as executive producer. The showrunner for Prism is Etan Frankel (Shameless).

Millie Bobby Brown will once again play a character with special powers. We will see her as Cassie, a woman who can communicate with apparitions. Cassie, who is running out of time, must discover what has caused ghosts to appear all over the world.

For now, nothing else is known about the upcoming fantasy project. It is unclear when we can expect it or who else besides Millie Bobby Brown will star in it. Netflix has not commented on Deadline's news.

While waiting for new information, Millie Bobby Brown's fans will soon have the opportunity to see her in Stranger Things 5, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 27.

More about movies and TV series: