The end of Stranger Things isn't enough for Millie Bobby Brown: the actress will once again have powers in her new Netflix TV series

Millie Bobby Brown is already preparing a new fantasy TV series for Netflix, which will replace the Stranger Things that is coming to an end.

Edyta Jastrzebska

1

The end of Stranger Things isn't enough for Millie Bobby Brown: the actress will once again have powers in her new Netflix TV series, image source: Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers, Netflix, 2016.
The end of Stranger Things isn't enough for Millie Bobby Brown: the actress will once again have powers in her new Netflix TV series Source: Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers, Netflix, 2016.

The end of Stranger Things won’t stop Millie Bobby Brown, who already has another Netflix TV series lined up to take the place of her previous hit. The actress will once again possess superhuman abilities and immerse herself in a new fantasy world.

The actress clearly enjoys working with Netflix, as after Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel, and The Electric State, she is set to appear in another production from the streaming giant. But Millie Bobby Brown isn’t only set to star in, but also executive produce the TV series Prism, which is currently in development, according to Deadline. Prism will be a TV series based on a short story of the same title, which was published in Assemble Artifacts magazine.

Rachel Brosnahan, whom you may know from the new Superman, will also serve as executive producer. The showrunner for Prism is Etan Frankel (Shameless).

Millie Bobby Brown will once again play a character with special powers. We will see her as Cassie, a woman who can communicate with apparitions. Cassie, who is running out of time, must discover what has caused ghosts to appear all over the world.

For now, nothing else is known about the upcoming fantasy project. It is unclear when we can expect it or who else besides Millie Bobby Brown will star in it. Netflix has not commented on Deadline's news.

While waiting for new information, Millie Bobby Brown's fans will soon have the opportunity to see her in Stranger Things 5, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 27.

More about movies and TV series:

More:
Like it?

1

Edyta Jastrzebska

Author: Edyta Jastrzebska

A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map