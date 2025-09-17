NMS player gives away 10,000,000 credit farm for free, prompting Reddit to share their own money farm schemes

A retired No Man’s Sky player has offered their 10 million credit farm up to anyone who can find it by the coordinates shared in the comments of the Reddit post. But, it also turns out that there are many ways to make money in No Man’s Sky, as the comments were happy to share. When a game has been around as long as NMS, people have the opportunity to set up impressive bases and take advantage of the game’s systems.

No Man’s Sky player offers coordinates to their 10 million credit farm to anyone who wants it

One thing you may not realize about No Man’s Sky, as even someone who has played the game learned in the comments of this Reddit post, these coordinates are open to everyone. Many games use multiple servers to host players, but that’s now how NMS works. If you, or you and your friends, have played hours of NMS, it wouldn’t be surprising that you haven’t run into anyone. However, that’s simply because of the game’s enormous scope, not because there aren’t other players out there. I even felt the need to double-check this, even though I knew it was true, because it’s such a mind-boggling concept. It’s a good reminder that NMS is truly an impressive achievement in gaming.

The original post, plust the farm coordinates.Source: r/NoMansSkyTheGame

But, to that point, those coordinates are open to anyone; they just have to figure out how to get there. It’s not as simple as joining the right server; it’s about locating and traveling across potential light-years of distance. But thankfully, as several comments pointed out, it’s not your only option to strike it rich.

I hope someone has stumbled onto these farms.Source: r/NoMansSkyTheGame

One user, Additional-Tank9977, commented: “I always hope someone finds my bud farms I’ve built over the years, I’ve played since the beginning,” and another user, shpongleyes, replied: “Same, but I also thematically hide them, usually buried underground, only accessible by a nondescript teleporter.” So, even if you’re late to this story, the No Man’s Sky cosmos could be littered with potential gold mines, just waiting to be discovered. Although the chances of finding something are probably even slimmer than running into another player.

Instead, you could learn from some of the other commenters, who shared their own impressive No Man’s Sky money farms. The original poster shared their gravitino ball farm, which is a valuable item in NMS. But if you find one in the wild, the Sentinels will not be happy with you. Another user, Civil_Arm2977, pointed out that you “can sell 1 scraped sentinel ship for 20mill+, such a slept on money method.”

Farming gravitinos is not the only way to earn some credits.Source: r/NoMansSkyTheGame

Others shared their own farming strategies, such as Beleg_Beornson, who shared the story about their geknip farm that reached the build limit. “It was so big, I needed several trips of a maxed-out cargo ship spread across multiple systems to sell it all.” This user also added that the farm was not locked or hidden away, and they “wonder if anyone’s stumbled on it.” What a random discovery that would be.

Some players take it to the next level.Source: r/NoMansSkyTheGame

Another user, Frisk3786, politely declined the original poster’s offer: “Ty, but I have a stasis device farm that gives me 4 billion units daily.” In the replies, one user listed the ridiculous amount of resources required to make just one stasis device, pointing out the lengths the player would have to go to in order to create even a small farm. Another user, samaritancarl, shared that they have a “900 mil fusion ignitor farm on [their] freighter” and offered up their own geknip farms if anyone wants them. This prompted the original poster to reply that their farm was from the “early game,” which kind of steals some of the original post’s grandeur. At least other commenters appreciated the gesture, with MelaKnight_Man writing: “This guy is a gentleman.”