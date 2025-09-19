Details revealed for Titan Quest 2's next major update. But we still don't have a release date for Chapter 2

Today, the team behind Titan Quest 2 has revealed details about the upcoming Chapter 2 update. In a post on Steam, developer Grimlore Games introduced players to a new area, as well as a new boss. Titan Quest 2 launched in Early Access last month and has revealed a loose roadmap for what features are planned to be included before the 1.0 release, including this second chapter, character customization, and more by the end of 2025. Currently, the development team has yet to reveal a release date for this second chapter, but at least players now know what to look forward to.

Details of Titan Quest 2’s next major update revealed, Chapter 2: Northern Beaches

The new region that will be introduced in Chapter 2 of Titan Quest 2 is called the Northern Beaches. This coastal environment will feature ruins sinking into sand, shimmering blue waters, and, of course, all kinds of nautical-themed mythological creatures to fight. Naturally, due to their affinity with the ocean, the primary faction the player will be up against is the Ichthians, “the malevolent fish-men who laid waste to the southern human lands.” In a screenshot shared in the announcement, you can see what looks like humanoids with shark heads aiming spears at the player.

Notice the shark-headed Ichthians.Source: Titan Quest 2, Developer: Grimlore Games

According to the Steam post, Chapter 2 will have players “battle your way into the heart of their stronghold, face powerful new types of Ichthians, and face their ruthless king to deal with the fish-man threat once and for all.” But that’s not the only challenge players will have to face. The post also introduces “an exciting new chapter boss: Skylla, the scourge of sailors, the feared sea monster that devoured six of Odysseus’ crew and menaced the Strait of Messina throughout the age of heroes.” Concept art depicts Skylla as a mermaid-like humanoid covered in tentacles, seaweed, and coral, wielding a spear, and possibly accompanied by water dragon minions.

New chapter boss: Skylla.Source: Titan Quest 2, Developer: Grimlore Games

Some players, including myself, mistook this post for the announcement that Chapter 2 of Titan Quest 2 is now available, but unfortunately, that is not the case. In the comments section of the post, one of the team members responds to questions of a release date by saying: “Coming soon… Won’t give dates… but soon…” So, while we now know what to expect from Chapter 2, we will still have to be patient a little while longer.