Xbox Game Pass adds car survival thriller and new Sniper Elite entry for Premium subscribers today

Today, a car action game with survival and horror elements, set in a world overrun by monsters, launches on Xbox and PC Game Pass. Besides that, the latest installment of the sniper series has been added.
Yesterday, we found out which games Microsoft is adding to Xbox and PC Game Pass for the first half of November. Today, two of the titles mentioned in this lineup are being released: Dead Static Drive, launching on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Sniper Elite: Resistance, which has expanded the pool of subscription users.
Dead Static Drive is available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. We're talking about a car action game mixed with survival, horror, and adventure elements, where you end up in a world overrun by monsters. The gameplay involves driving various vehicles along Route 666, fighting monsters, and interacting with non-player characters. Taking care of your character's needs also plays an important role.
Unfortunately, the first reviews on Steam indicate that the project doesn't meet expectations, giving the impression of being unfinished. Players are saying the interface is a hassle and unnecessarily frustrating, there's no tutorial, so it's easy to get lost, and the story and dialogue are pretty shallow. Technical issues further compound the problems of this game. On the other hand, the atmosphere, music, and graphics are praised.
Sniper Elite: Resistance, which we've already mentioned, is now available not just on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, but also on Xbox Game Pass Premium.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
