Xbox Game Pass adds car survival thriller and new Sniper Elite entry for Premium subscribers today

Yesterday, we found out which games Microsoft is adding to Xbox and PC Game Pass for the first half of November. Today, two of the titles mentioned in this lineup are being released: Dead Static Drive, launching on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Sniper Elite: Resistance, which has expanded the pool of subscription users.

Dead Static Drive is available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. We're talking about a car action game mixed with survival, horror, and adventure elements, where you end up in a world overrun by monsters. The gameplay involves driving various vehicles along Route 666, fighting monsters, and interacting with non-player characters. Taking care of your character's needs also plays an important role.

Unfortunately, the first reviews on Steam indicate that the project doesn't meet expectations, giving the impression of being unfinished. Players are saying the interface is a hassle and unnecessarily frustrating, there's no tutorial, so it's easy to get lost, and the story and dialogue are pretty shallow. Technical issues further compound the problems of this game. On the other hand, the atmosphere, music, and graphics are praised.

Dead Static Drive – Minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 8 GB Graphics: 2 GB GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon R9 270X Storage: 5 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Dead Static Drive – Recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16 GB Graphics: 6 GB GeForce GTX 1660 Super / 8 GB Radeon RX 6600 Storage: 10 GB Operating System: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Sniper Elite: Resistance, which we've already mentioned, is now available not just on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, but also on Xbox Game Pass Premium.