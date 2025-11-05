„No, we don't break knees on purpose.” Battlefield 6 devs comment on the strangest bug in the game, which causes players to drop dead after jumping

Dying without reason in games—especially competitive ones—can be extremely frustrating, as some Battlefield 6 players have discovered. They stumbled upon a really weird bug, but luckily EA DICE has already found it.

Broken knees

The glitch is pretty straightforward: sometimes when you try to make a jump, your character just drops dead. Not from bullets, grenades, or tank shells, but from a simple jump. An example was shared on X by YouTuber Dynamic—you can see it in the video below.

The footage caught the attention of Florian Le Bihan, a Designer of Battlefield 6. In a comment, he confirmed that it is a bug, explained its cause, and assured that the team is working on fixing it as quickly as possible.

Seems to happen if you're initially killed while falling from a great height, then revived and jump again afterwards. We've found the issue, fixing.

Other players have also mentioned running into the same issue while playing, some even over 10 times. Some people joke that EA DICE purposely added it to the game to slow down the more agile players. Of course, this is not true, as confirmed by Le Bihan's words.

Nah, we don't break knees on purpose.

Such little bugs probably won't affect the overall feel of the game, but EA DICE needs to watch out because Battlefield 6 is already the second-worst-rated game in the series on Steam. If more issues suddenly showed up, players would have another reason to bash the game.

