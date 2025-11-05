Solo dev made a survival horror game that has „overwhelmingly positive” reviews on Steam. However, he released it for free, unsure if players would like it

The creator of Lethal Company decided to make his next project available for free. The reason for this was, among other things, uncertainty about whether his new game would appeal to players.
Lethal Company is undoubtedly the biggest hit in the portfolio of the independent developer known as Zeekerss. The artistic and commercial success of this project has given the creator the freedom to be more creative and even share some of their work for free. One of these is a text-based adventure game in the psychological horror genre titled Welcome to the Dark Place, which can be added to your library on Steam.
The "Dark Place" is a world with its own "weird rules," kind of like a playground for ideas inspired by reality. Even though we mostly spend our time here reading text descriptions and listening, some places and events are shown with graphics. An interesting addition is the ability to sketch on a piece of paper. This way, players can create maps or simply draw to relieve stress.
In an interview with GamesRadar+, the dev explains that he made his work available for free because he was unsure if it would appeal to players. However, this was not the only reason. As Zeekerss says:
At one point I was going to sell this game, but then I put it aside to work on other projects, and since then my standards for myself have gone up. I only want to sell a game if I'm very certain that most people will enjoy it. This game requires some extra skills from the player for it to be fully enjoyed.
Plus, because I've never made something like this before, I also just didn't know how much people would like it. And now after Lethal Company, I just don't have a reason to put unnecessary pressure on myself.
Looks like the developer was worried for nothing about how Welcome to the Dark Place would be received. At the time of writing, Zeekerss's new game boasts "very positive" reviews on Steam and a score of 88/100.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
Xbox Game Pass adds car survival thriller and new Sniper Elite entry for Premium subscribers today
Warhammer Survivors Bullet Hell is coming in 2026. We’re going to turn hordes of Xenos into pixel soup
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily