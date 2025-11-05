Solo dev made a survival horror game that has „overwhelmingly positive” reviews on Steam. However, he released it for free, unsure if players would like it

Lethal Company is undoubtedly the biggest hit in the portfolio of the independent developer known as Zeekerss. The artistic and commercial success of this project has given the creator the freedom to be more creative and even share some of their work for free. One of these is a text-based adventure game in the psychological horror genre titled Welcome to the Dark Place, which can be added to your library on Steam.

The "Dark Place" is a world with its own "weird rules," kind of like a playground for ideas inspired by reality. Even though we mostly spend our time here reading text descriptions and listening, some places and events are shown with graphics. An interesting addition is the ability to sketch on a piece of paper. This way, players can create maps or simply draw to relieve stress.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, the dev explains that he made his work available for free because he was unsure if it would appeal to players. However, this was not the only reason. As Zeekerss says:

At one point I was going to sell this game, but then I put it aside to work on other projects, and since then my standards for myself have gone up. I only want to sell a game if I'm very certain that most people will enjoy it. This game requires some extra skills from the player for it to be fully enjoyed. Plus, because I've never made something like this before, I also just didn't know how much people would like it. And now after Lethal Company, I just don't have a reason to put unnecessary pressure on myself.

Looks like the developer was worried for nothing about how Welcome to the Dark Place would be received. At the time of writing, Zeekerss's new game boasts "very positive" reviews on Steam and a score of 88/100.