Xbox Game Pass will lose 4 games in mid-October. PS Plus takes over one of them any day now

When Microsoft announced a price hike for Xbox Game Pass, it caused quite a stir, even though they also added a bunch of new games to the service, mostly from Ubisoft's collection. But that's not the end of it, because on October 15, the Redmond giant's subscription will lose four games. In the meantime, on October 7th, one of them will be available on PlayStation Plus.

Games leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass on October 15

For many players, the most painful loss will undoubtedly be Cocoon. Geometric Interactive's game is a puzzle adventure where you hop between tiny worlds inside little spheres, using their unique features to tackle increasingly tricky puzzles. This is the game that will join the PlayStation Plus Essential subscription library this month.

Core Keeper is a roguelike action RPG where you explore dangerous dungeons and take on hordes of enemies. Donut County can be described as a variation on the Katamari series, where you control a hole that swallows up everything around it. On the other hand, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is a third-person action game based on the animated movie with the same name.

