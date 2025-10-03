New Skyrim demo on Unreal Engine 5 is out now, but you won't find combat, quests or RPG mechanics there
Fan has ported the world of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to the Unreal Engine 5, offering a chance to walk through the famous land of the Bethesda studio.
A new demo for the fan-made project Skyrim Unreal Engine 5.6 just dropped. As the title suggests, the project is all about bringing the world of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim into the latest version of Epic Games' engine.
- The project is being developed by Greg Coulthard. The demo's about 9.98 GB, and you can download it from the creator's Google Drive. However, you may need to be patient, as the interest is so high that the download limit is frequently exceeded.
- The project takes the Skyrim map and ports it to UE 5.6, using visuals from the original game. According to Coulthard, his goal wasn't to improve the graphics (although the better engine provides some improvement). He simply wanted to see if it was possible and, if so, how the realm created by Bethesda would look on Unreal Engine 5.6.
- It should be noted that this is a simple demo. There is no gameplay, combat, or RPG mechanics here. The project simply allows you to walk around the world of Skyrim. You can check it out by watching the video below, which is like a teaser for the demo (it's from 10 months ago).
If you're up for more than just a virtual tour, you can get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for just 10 bucks during the Autumn Steam sale. The offer's valid until October 6th.
