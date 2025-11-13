“You know who I don’t want to work with ever again.” Kaley Cuoco from The Big Bang Theory talks about the most difficult scene of her career

Kaley Cuoco's most famous role is undoubtedly that of Penny in The Big Bang Theory. The actress played her for 12 years, but despite her rich history with the character and the production, she faced the most difficult scene in her career in another show.

It's about The Flight Attendant, where she played a flight attendant with problems. It is one of Cuoco's most acclaimed roles. And apparently also one of the most demanding, as it presented the actress with a difficult challenge – the most difficult scene of her career. After performing in it, she came to the conclusion that she no longer wanted to perform with her partner from it, that is, with herself.

Kaley Cuoco had to play many versions of her character, which was quite a challenge for her. She managed to do it, but in the end she was so tired that she would rather not do it again.

Yeah, this was tough. I am such a sponge, and I do a million different ways in a million different takes. Well, that is not the way you can do it with motion capture. So let’s say I would play every day Cassie, and we would have to actually pick a take that we loved, which then would fix right on the spot. I would then go change, and I would be working against that take as this new Cassie. And on and on and on and on. If I messed up, we had to start all over. It was a really different way of working. And you know who I don’t want to work with ever again, is myself multiple times!

Cuoco had to perform “opposite” herself for most of this scene. She was rarely partnered wih anyone else, although she admitted that her stunt double Monette Moio appears in some shots. But most of the time, it was Cuoco alone on screen, who had to change clothes between takes and get into character as different versions of Cassie Bowden.