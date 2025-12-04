„Please, Todd. Don't let me lose hope.” The Elder Scrolls 6 fans are slowly losing their minds and begging Bethesda for anything to calm them down

Although The Elder Scrolls VI was announced in June 2018, we still haven't learned any official details about this game. At the end of November, Geoff Keighley published a photo of a mysterious statue, which players began to associate with Bethesda's new project. Fans hoped that at this year's The Game Awards, the company would finally reveal the cards it has been keeping close to its chest.

Unfortunately, a "bucket of cold water" was poured on their heads by Jason Schreier, who unequivocally stated that it has nothing to do with The Elder Scrolls 6. Players then began pleading with the creators for anything new related to the game.

As one of them writes in a thread he started on Reddit:

Please, Todd. I was 13 when Skyrim was released. I'm 27 now, and even though I haven't taken the best care of my body (through historic alcohol abuse and stress eating), there's only one thing keeping me going to the gym and staying sober. Don't let me lose hope.

Another writes:

I dreamed of an ES6 showcase because of that stupid statue (…). Todd was showcasing how the NPC schedule will vary based on time of day and weather. (…) when a sandstorm comes (yes, we have them), their routine will adjust. All of this is dynamic.

Another one jokes that Schreier denied the rumors about The Elder Scrolls 6, not The Elder Scrolls VI, so not all is lost yet, while another tries to find a hidden message in the journalist's statement, underlining the letters that form the message "To Elder Scrolls 6."

This year's The Game Awards will take place on December 11th. Soon, we will find out if the fans' requests will be heard and if Todd and his team will provide any proof that The Elder Scrolls VI is still alive and well.