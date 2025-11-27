17 years in development hell, and Ubisoft is still spending money on Beyond Good and Evil 2

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development, and Ubisoft is even hiring more creators to work on it.

Not many announcements have sparked as much excitement as the return of Beyond Good & Evil during UbiDays 2008 and the official reveal of the sequel at E3 2017. The next edition of this event also ignited the player's imagination, and everything indicated that although we would wait a long time for the game, Ubisoft was preparing the return of one of its underrated cult titles.

Meanwhile, several years have passed, and Beyond Good & Evil 2 seems as dead as it was a decade ago. Maybe even more so, because back then, there were all sorts of rumors floating around that Ubisoft was secretly working on that game. The latest update came out almost a year ago, and it wasn't exactly encouraging. Plus, it was just speculation from one of the game's former devs.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still alive

However, the game is apparently still in development. As spotted by Eurogamer, Ubisoft has posted a job offer for a technical sound designer to assist with the development of Beyond Good & Evil 2. The game is being developed on their own Voyager engine and will stick to the ideas shown in a presentation from the last decade: a seamlessly connected world in a third-person action game where you'll explore System 3 and play as space pirates.

Interestingly, the description mentions that you can play the game solo or with friends. Apparently, the title will include a co-op mode.

This is essentially not much, but combined with the anniversary edition of the original (which added a new cutscene), it suggests that Ubisoft is still working on releasing BG&E2. Nevertheless, two questions remain: when is the game coming out, and after 17 years of waiting and a rough development process, will it be worth it for fans and new players alike?