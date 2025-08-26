Pokémon may reveal two new Mega Evolutions for Pokémon Legends: Z-A later this week

Today, The Pokémon Company may have just hinted at the next new mega evolutions being introduced in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The announcement was made on social media, inviting fans to tune into a special presentation on Thursday, August 28th, at 6:00 AM Pacific Time, 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The image shared alongside the announcement featured two fighting-type Pokémon facing off, as if they are gearing up for a wrestling event or a fight night. One or both of them could end up with mega evolutions this Thursday, but how likely is it?

Two popular fighting-type Pokémon might have Mega Evolutions revealed this week

The fact that Pokémon has connected this to Pokémon Legends: Z-A essentially confirms that this is a new Mega announcement. If The Pokémon Company had just announced this as a fun thing, not connecting it to the new game, then maybe it would be just that. We already knew that Mega Evolution would return in Z-A from its initial announcement, but now that two new Mega Evolutions have been revealed, Mega Dragonite and Mega Victreebel, we are surely in for a flurry of further reveals before the October 16th release date.

The image shared on social media features the classic fighting-type Machamp and the fighting and flying-type Hawlucha. As if to remove any semblance of doubt, the caption reads: “Ready for the mega matchup of the millennium?” Emphasis on “mega” added by me.

So far, with only Dragonite and Victreebel revealed to have new mega forms, it stood to reason that the emphasis would remain on Generation 1 Pokémon, or the original 151, as both of those Pokémon hail from the original games. Machamp also fits into this category, so it would continue the trend, but Hawlucha would buck the trend entirely.

Hawlucha is a Generation 6 Pokémon, which means it was introduced in Pokémon X & Y, the same generation that Mega Evolution was introduced as a mechanic, and the same games that featured Lumiose City, which is where the entirety of Legends: Z-A takes place. Even though Generation 6 introduced Mega Evolution, to this day, there is still only one Generation 6 Pokémon that can mega evolve: Diancie, a mythical Pokémon that didn’t even get a mega form until Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire. If there was going to be an emphasis on a certain group of Pokémon, it would be fitting for Generation 6 to finally get some mega forms.