5 hidden locations from Cyberpunk 2077 are now opened to players

Mods are a great way to introduce a bit of freshness to Cyberpunk 2077, especially when we play the game again. All the more so, as the title of CD Projekt Red studio can boast a really extensive collection of various types of fan projects. Today we will present five of them, which unlock new locations.

The first modification gives access to the Atlantis club known from Johnny Silverhand's memories. Inside, we will find independent characters and a bar, and additionally, the creator added a fast travel point. The second mod removes the barrier leading to the second floor of the Red Dirt bar. If you don't remember, this is the place where the side job A Like Supreme takes place. The next project is all about turning the unfinished room behind the bar at Kerry's villa into a recording studio. In the end, it's hard to believe that such a popular and wealthy artist didn't have it in his home. There's also a mod that significantly improves Lizzie's Bar, which V visits pretty quickly as part of the main storyline. The developer expanded the parking lot at the front, added neon stickers, and even unlocked the old basketball court. The last mod opens the doors for us to the Gomorrah nightclub located opposite the Misty store. A full interior has been added, where V can spend time, dancing and partying.

In conclusion, these mods are a pretty nice addition to Cyberpunk 2077, without affecting the gameplay too much. If you only want to slightly expand the base game, it's worth taking an interest in them. However, if you would like our main character to react more dynamically to the environment, we also recommend the Responsive V mod, which we wrote about a bit earlier.