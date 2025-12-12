7 biggest new game reveals at The Game Awards 2025 and one major letdown

Now that the hype’s calmed down a little, it’s time to recap The Game Awards 2025. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 taking the top prize shocked absolutely no one, but there were definitely some rough moments too. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 walked away without a single win. But let’s focus on the highlight of the night: the new game announcements – the part people watch the show for in the first place. Here’s a rundown of the most exciting new titles revealed at TGA 2025 and one disappointment.

Divinity

Divinity from Larian Studios was easily the night’s biggest announcement. It wasn’t Divinity 3 everyone was expecting, but it is a brand-new entry in the series. Larian says it’ll be even bigger in scale and ambition, with the deep RPG systems, rich worldbuilding, and strong storytelling we’ve come to expect from them. And I wouldn’t expect anything less from the team behind Baldur’s Gate 3. We didn’t get many details yet, but hopefully we’ll learn more soon.

Control Resonant

Control Resonant, revealed by Remedy Entertainment, is the follow-up to the 2019 action-adventure game Control. Set seven years after the original, the game features Jesse Faden’s brother, Dylan, as the protagonist. The Federal Bureau of Control no longer restricts the supernatural forces, and the story takes place in a twisted version of Manhattan. Scheduled for release in 2026, the game is designed so new players won’t need prior knowledge of the first title to follow along.

Tomb Rider Catalyst

Another big surprise was Tomb Raider: Catalyst, a brand-new entry in the series coming after the remake of the very first Tomb Raider game. We don’t know much yet, but it looks like it’s shaping up to be an exciting and ambitious new chapter in Lara Croft’s adventures.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

Gang of Dragon

Gang of Dragon in the first game from Toshihiro Nagoshi’s new studio, following his departure from Ryu Ga Gotoku (Yakuza/Like a Dragon series). The action game centers on gangster conflicts in the Japanese underworld. No release date or target platforms have been announced yet, so we will need to wait for more details.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Instead of KOTOR Remake, we got the announcement of Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic – and I’m not complaining! Developed by Arcanaut Studios with Casey Hudson (the mind behind KOTOR and the Mass Effect trilogy) at the helm, the game promises an epic adventure where your choices steer the path between light and dark. It’s being built on Unreal Engine 5 and will come to PC and consoles, though we don’t have a release date yet.

Total War: Warhammer 40K

Finally! Total War: Warhammer 40K is coming, and it’s not only a new entry in the long-running series but also the first Total War game coming to consoles. At launch, we’ll be able to play as one of four factions: Space Marines, Astra Militarum, Orks, or Eldar. Expect galactic-scale battles with planetary conquests, fleet upgrades, cinematic real-time combat, and more freedom than ever in customizing our armies. Plus, David Harbour (Stranger Things) will be voicing one of the characters.

Warlock

Warlock is a new single-player third-person action-adventure from Invoke (part of Wizards of the Coast), set in a dark, Dungeons & Dragons-inspired world. We play as Kaatri, a warrior who makes a magical pact to fight off evil forces. The game is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2027, with the first gameplay expected in summer 2026.

Highguard

And now for the biggest letdown of this year’s TGA. The final trailer is usually a huge surprise, a major title or something totally unexpected, and it usually lands really well. This time, though, we got a free-to-play multiplayer shooter trailer: Highguard, from former Respawn developers. Not exactly the kind of jaw-dropping ending most of us were hoping for.