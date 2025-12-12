Total War: Warhammer 40K is finally becoming a reality. Creative Assembly changes the scale of war

This year's edition of The Game Awards 2025 brought a slew of game announcements. One of the most important was Total War: Warhammer 40,000.

The game is traditionally heading to PC, but it will also mark the console debut of the Total War brand, as it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. No release date has been announced yet. At launch, the game will offer four playable factions: Space Marines, Astra Militarum, Orks, and Eldar. The title will allow for wars on a galactic scale. Players will conquer planets, upgrade fleets, and manage their war economy. During gameplay, we will bombard enemies from orbit and participate in cinematic real-time battles fought over planetary bastions. Players will have more freedom in army building than in any previous Total War game. We will be able to shape almost every detail—from the faction's title, heraldry, and iconography to magical weaponry.

Interestingly, David Harbour, known from Stranger Things, will play one of the characters in the game. We should learn more about the game soon.