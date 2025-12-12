Total War: Warhammer 40K is finally becoming a reality. Creative Assembly changes the scale of war

Studio Creative Assembly delighted its fans by announcing Total War: Warhammer 40,000 at The Game Awards 2025.

Adrian Werner

Total War: Warhammer 40K is finally becoming a reality. Creative Assembly changes the scale of war, image source: Creative Assembly / Sega.
Total War: Warhammer 40K is finally becoming a reality. Creative Assembly changes the scale of war Source: Creative Assembly / Sega.

This year's edition of The Game Awards 2025 brought a slew of game announcements. One of the most important was Total War: Warhammer 40,000.

  1. The game is traditionally heading to PC, but it will also mark the console debut of the Total War brand, as it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. No release date has been announced yet.
  2. At launch, the game will offer four playable factions: Space Marines, Astra Militarum, Orks, and Eldar.
  3. The title will allow for wars on a galactic scale. Players will conquer planets, upgrade fleets, and manage their war economy. During gameplay, we will bombard enemies from orbit and participate in cinematic real-time battles fought over planetary bastions.
  4. Players will have more freedom in army building than in any previous Total War game. We will be able to shape almost every detail—from the faction's title, heraldry, and iconography to magical weaponry.

Interestingly, David Harbour, known from Stranger Things, will play one of the characters in the game. We should learn more about the game soon.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Total War: Warhammer 40,000

TBA

PC PlayStation Xbox
Want It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

Cult series returns after nearly 7 years with new Ace Combat 8 footage

Next
Cult series returns after nearly 7 years with new Ace Combat 8 footage

Spring 2026 will be hot. Saros will be released a little later, but with a bang, and Returnal fans will be delighted

Previous
Spring 2026 will be hot. Saros will be released a little later, but with a bang, and Returnal fans will be delighted

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam

Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam

Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer

Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer

Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map