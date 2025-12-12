Total War: Warhammer 40K is finally becoming a reality. Creative Assembly changes the scale of war

Studio Creative Assembly delighted its fans by announcing Total War: Warhammer 40,000 at The Game Awards 2025.
This year's edition of The Game Awards 2025 brought a slew of game announcements. One of the most important was Total War: Warhammer 40,000.
Interestingly, David Harbour, known from Stranger Things, will play one of the characters in the game. We should learn more about the game soon.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
