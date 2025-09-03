Roblox is a huge platform where you can find thousands of different titles. Some of them are extremely popular. The perfect example is Grow a Garden. This simple farming simulator can attract millions of players at the same time, which makes its popularity comparable to Counter-Strike 2 (via SteamDB) or even bigger. However, it is by far not the only popular production – 99 Nights in the Forest is another Roblox hit. In this game you have to survive as long as you can, while you do that, you can get some premium currency called Diamonds for free. So, how to do this?

A hidden code to get free Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest

Many popular Roblox games like Grow a Garden or Dress to Impress have codes that allow you to unlock some bonuses. In theory, 99 Nights in the Forest doesn’t offer similar mechanic. However, there is a small easter egg that will give you 2 Diamonds. So, what do you have to do? Nothing particularly complicated.

You must go fishing and type “yay fishing” on a chat during the process.

How to get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest

Of course, there are also other methods to get diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest. The easiest of these is simply survival – when you reach day 50 you will get 2 Diamonds. You will get another 3 Diamonds when you pass day 99. Additionally, you can perform several activities that give you the chance to earn currency.

Clearing out Cultist Stronghold will give you 5 Diamonds. You will get Diamonds for completing various achievements called Badges in the game. When you open Legendary, Cold, Iron or Gold Chests you have a chance to get one Diamond.

Of course, you can also simply buy Diamonds for Robux. However, this will require you to spend real money.