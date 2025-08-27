How to start Corvette Expedition 19 in NMS. It’s a big surprise for fans.

No Man's Sky is one of the most popular space simulators. Some players still remember its rough beginnings, but since then, developers from Hello Games have won hearts of fans with many free updates, which enriched the game tremendously. Often, they are dropped quite unexpectedly. Well… there are some signs, like in this case. Sean Murray, founder and Managing Director of NMS tweeted mysterious messages a little bit earlier. They always hint some interesting updates. This time we can build our own ships and even interiors (a big thing!) and a new expedition.

How to start Corvette Expedition 19

At the time of writing this article, not all players seem to have access to Corvette, me included. However, we should get it soon. We have to wait for an update though. Nevertheless, once there is one, we will be able to start it in two ways.

Lets highlight that the update is called Voyagers. 2 years ago (in 2023), there was an expedition with the same name. So, don’t be confused when you search some information on the Internet or talk with friends.

A fresh start of Corvette Expedition 19

If you want to start fresh, you can create a new save. It is quite simple.

In the menu select Play or Join Friends. Next, you need to pick New Game. You can skip this step if you have never played NMS. Later, pick the Community Expedition tile in the bottom right corner of the screen.

That is all. Simple, right?

How to take some blueprints with you to Corvette Expedition 19

If you have played NMS earlier, you may want to take something with you to Corvette. For some time now, we can transfer blueprints to the Community Expedition. All you need to do is:

Launch your main save. Go to Anomaly. Visit Expedition Terminus. Choose loadout and start the expedition. Now, once you will visit Anomaly in Expedition 19 Corvette, you will be able to buy blueprints you have uploaded earlier.

Good luck!