A player decided to beat Baldur's Gate 3 without earning any achievement. This is probably one of the biggest challenges in the game

Baldur’s Gate 3, like any modern game, features a range of achievements that players can earn for story progression. While some are awarded automatically for reaching certain points in the storyline, others require more effort. Examples include achievements for completing the game in Honor Mode or earning 100 gold pieces as a bard.

But what if you didn't earn a single achievement throughout the entire story? One player decided to find out if Larian Studios' creation could be completed without any "rewards."

Is it possible to achieve 0% achievements?

The creator of this creative challenge is none other than Bouch. For the past few months, the YouTuber has been known in the Baldur's community as the go-to person for tackling impossible challenges. Attempts to complete the game as a piece of cheese or with zero stats are not unfamiliar to him. This time, Bouch decided to see if the RPG could be beaten without earning any achievements.

The challenge began with difficulties right from the start. As mentioned, some achievements in BG3 are earned without much effort. Bouch couldn't play in Honor or Tactical mode, as both difficulty levels reward players with achievements. Similar restrictions apply to the character creator—this includes the Dark Urge and its unique achievements.

Moreover, Bouch had to be mindful of the decisions made during exploration. Throwing NPCs off cliffs, visiting dungeons, or even dueling with bosses—all of these triggered Larian's rewards, which is why most of the gameplay involved the YouTuber jumping between acts. Moreover, Bouch was limited to four long rests before they activated an achievement.

Source: Bouch / YouTube

Environmental exploits proved quite helpful in the challenge, especially since Tav couldn't recruit companions and mercenaries or use tadpole bonuses. Act 2 is where things get really interesting – Bouch manages to outsmart most of the Thorm family with his smooth talking. The exception was Gerringothe, who had to be "appeased" through combat and with as little gold in the inventory as possible. Fortunately, The Gauntlet of Shar was devoid of any achievements.

So, let's return to the big question: Is it possible to complete Baldur’s Gate 3 with 0% achievement efficiency? Unfortunately, we have to disappoint you, as every player will earn at least five achievements. Three of them are awarded upon starting a new act, while two are given upon completing the adventure.

Of course, you can always install a mod, and the game will automatically stop granting you any achievements. But where's the fun in that?