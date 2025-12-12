Cult series returns after nearly 7 years with new Ace Combat 8 footage

Ace Combat is back in a new installment announced with a spectacular trailer at The Game Awards 2025.
These are the kinds of surprises that players hope for when watching the industry awards ceremony hosted by Geoff Keighley. Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, which will be the first completely new installment of the iconic fighter jet series since 2019.
You can watch the first trailer below.
Ace Combat is one of those series that used to be closely tied to Sony consoles, just like Gran Turismo, although the sixth installment ended up being an Xbox exclusive. In fact, only the latest, seventh part of the series was available on multiple platforms, launching on the major consoles of the time (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) as well as PCs. This is if we're talking about the main series, since the spin-off Ace Combat: Assault Horizon also made it to several platforms.
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is set to launch in 2026 on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
