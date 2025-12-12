Cult series returns after nearly 7 years with new Ace Combat 8 footage

These are the kinds of surprises that players hope for when watching the industry awards ceremony hosted by Geoff Keighley. Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, which will be the first completely new installment of the iconic fighter jet series since 2019.

You can watch the first trailer below.

Ace Combat is one of those series that used to be closely tied to Sony consoles, just like Gran Turismo, although the sixth installment ended up being an Xbox exclusive. In fact, only the latest, seventh part of the series was available on multiple platforms, launching on the major consoles of the time (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) as well as PCs. This is if we're talking about the main series, since the spin-off Ace Combat: Assault Horizon also made it to several platforms.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is set to launch in 2026 on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.