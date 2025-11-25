AI-powered autonomous labs are now being launched by the U.S. government. It’s designed to fast-track scientific breakthroughs

Genesis Mission is a U.S. government initiative launched on 24 November 2025 to use AI to speed up scientific research. The goal is to create a platform that links supercomputers, AI tools, national labs, data, and experimental facilities all in one seamless system.

The 24/7 lab of the future

With the Genesis Mission lead by U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), researchers will get access to huge federal datasets from real lab experiments so they can train advanced AI models in areas like fusion energy, biotech, quantum science, materials research, space exploration, and semiconductors. The whole goal is to use AI to speed up scientific breakthroughs – things like automating experiment design, running super-fast simulations, and building smarter predictive models. They’ll also release yearly updates on the “American Science and Security Platform,” to see how’s the system is doing, what people are using it for, and what discoveries come out of it.

This approach flips the whole invention process on its head. Instead of humans using tools, the system becomes almost fully autonomous. The AI will scan through the data, come up with a hypothesis, and then send instructions to a robotic lab to actually run the experiment. The results get fed back instantly, and if the idea flops, the AI just tweaks the plan and tries again. Since machines don’t get tired, this cycle can run nonstop, a 24/7 loop of testing and improving without ever slowing down.

But does that mean AI is going to take scientists’ jobs? Probably not. What’s more likely is that researchers will shift from doing hands-on experiments to overseeing the AI systems that run them. Instead of spending hours on repetitive lab work, scientists could focus more on big-picture ideas, creativity, and interpreting results. Whether this actually speeds up progress in a major way is something we’ll only really know with time.

Not everyone gets excited when they hear about AI, which is fair. Microsoft’s AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, says he doesn’t really understand why people aren’t more hyped, but a lot of the “new tech” hasn’t made the best impression. AI-generated images, movies, and other content often feel unnecessary or like a weak replacement for real human creativity.

At the same time, there’s a possible 10-year ban on state-level AI regulations, which would shift more power to the federal government. That move would mostly benefit big tech companies that want to avoid juggling different rules in different states.