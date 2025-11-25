Twice the size of The Last of Us 2. Naughty Dog's new game is expected to shock with its scale and offer more RPG elements

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is still shrouded in quite a bit of mystery. We've only seen the upcoming Naughty Dog game in one trailer so far, and even that doesn't really show what the title is truly like. Unfortunately, according to recent reports, the project won't be showcased at this year's TGA ceremony, but one insider has shared some new info about it.

Naughty Dog's biggest game

Detective Seeds wrote on X that he contacted Naughty Dog through LinkedIn and asked the developers about several issues. Some of these we already knew, such as the fact that Intergalactic will focus more on RPG elements than the studio's previous games. During gameplay, we'll make choices that affect different parts of the game, making it feel more immersive.

The developers also addressed the size of the project—Intergalactic is reportedly twice as big as The Last of Us: Part 2. Finishing the main storyline of Naughty Dog's previous game—according to HowLongToBeat—takes about 24 hours, which is the largest time for any of the studio's games so far. It seems that in terms of scale, Intergalactic will overshadow them all (below, we've gathered all of Naughty Dog's main games and some side ones).

Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog

Regarding the game's release date, two journalists recently reported that we shouldn't expect it in 2026, which has now been confirmed by Detective Seeds. He learned that Intergalactic is planned for 2027, although this is still considered a "flexible target." This means we might wait even longer.

The insider also mentioned that they're already working on localizing it into most languages, which isn't a secret since there are related job listings on Naughty Dog's website. The localization completion schedule is expected to be comparable to that of TLOU Part 2.