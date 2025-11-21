Microsoft's AI CEO doesn't understand the lack of excitement about artificial intelligence

One of the biggest issues with artificial intelligence is its PR. From the beginning, the technology has faced negative reception, which has recently resulted in the blocking of AI data center construction. However, not everyone understands this approach, and one such person is Mustafa Suleyman. The CEO of AI at Microsoft, known for being a fan of open space work, describes skepticism towards technology as cynicism.

Microsoft CEO criticizes AI critics

In recent months, Microsoft has increasingly promoted its vision for the development of Windows. The operating system is set to totally transform into an "AI agent" that we can chat with and give voice commands to. Microsoft even stated that mice and keyboards would become completely unnecessary because "the computer will see and hear what we do."

This vision doesn't appeal to many people, who criticize Microsoft every time it releases a statement about the Windows revolution. Mustafa Suleyman, who is the CEO of AI at Microsoft, doesn't understand this way of thinking. On X, he expressed his surprise and criticism:

Jeez there so many cynics! It cracks me up when I hear people call AI underwhelming. I grew up playing Snake on a Nokia phone! The fact that people are unimpressed that we can have a fluent conversation with a super smart AI that can generate any image/video is mindblowing to me.

In the comments under Suleyman's post, many people agree with his words, stating that people are not ready for AI and don't know how to appreciate it. At the same time, the CEO is criticized for not understanding the issue. It's not about resistance to artificial intelligence itself.

In the case of Microsoft, the context is the problems with the operating system. Windows 11 is running into some issues, many of which were already a problem in version 24H2. Its users feel as if Microsoft is more focused on adding AI to various Windows features, like Excel and the search bar, rather than fixing stuff.

Whether this is the correct path and if drastically altering Windows is worthwhile, which Mustafa Suleyman considers exciting, will become clear when the AI bubble bursts. According to the Google CEO, even the largest players will not escape its consequences.