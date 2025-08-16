All about Fruit and Fungus plants in Grow a Garden (GaG). Learn all you need to know

Grow a Garden is definitely one of the biggest games, with over a million concurrent players at all times. Some players who are not accustomed to the Roblox platform may be surprised to hear that. However, the developers keep it alive thanks to often updates and events. While the the Cooking Event has ended, we are about to see the next one – Beanstalk (and the new mutation). It is a good opportunity to talk about types of crops. We have already covered Candy, Flower, Berry and Blossom. We are far from finishing the list, though. Let’s talk about Fruit and Fungus.

All Fruit plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Apple
  2. Avocado
  3. Banana
  4. Blood Banana
  5. Blueberry
  6. Canary Melon
  7. Celestiberry
  8. Coconut
  9. Cranberry
  10. Crown Melon
  11. Dragon Fruit
  12. Durian
  13. Grand Tomato
  14. Grape
  15. Green Apple
  16. Hive Fruit
  17. Kiwi
  18. Lemon
  19. Lingonberry
  20. Loquat
  21. Mango
  22. Maple Apple
  23. Moon Mango
  24. Moon Melon
  25. Nectarine
  26. Papaya
  27. Passionfruit
  28. Peach
  29. Pear
  30. Pineapple
  31. Raspberry
  32. Starfruit
  33. Strawberry
  34. Sugar Apple
  35. Traveler's Fruit
  36. Watermelon

As you can see, the list is quite long. You can boost your work with Fruits if you have Red Giant Ant. This pet has a chance to duplicate any crop, but the odds increase with Fruits.

All Fungus crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Horned Dinoshroom
  2. Mushroom
  3. Nectarshade
  4. Glowshroom

Of course, we feature more types of crops in Grow a Garden, check out our other guides. Good luck.

