All about Fruit and Fungus plants in Grow a Garden (GaG). Learn all you need to know

Grow a Garden is definitely one of the biggest games, with over a million concurrent players at all times. Some players who are not accustomed to the Roblox platform may be surprised to hear that. However, the developers keep it alive thanks to often updates and events. While the the Cooking Event has ended, we are about to see the next one – Beanstalk (and the new mutation). It is a good opportunity to talk about types of crops. We have already covered Candy, Flower, Berry and Blossom. We are far from finishing the list, though. Let’s talk about Fruit and Fungus.
All Fruit plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Apple
- Avocado
- Banana
- Blood Banana
- Blueberry
- Canary Melon
- Celestiberry
- Coconut
- Cranberry
- Crown Melon
- Dragon Fruit
- Durian
- Grand Tomato
- Grape
- Green Apple
- Hive Fruit
- Kiwi
- Lemon
- Lingonberry
- Loquat
- Mango
- Maple Apple
- Moon Mango
- Moon Melon
- Nectarine
- Papaya
- Passionfruit
- Peach
- Pear
- Pineapple
- Raspberry
- Starfruit
- Strawberry
- Sugar Apple
- Traveler's Fruit
- Watermelon
As you can see, the list is quite long. You can boost your work with Fruits if you have Red Giant Ant. This pet has a chance to duplicate any crop, but the odds increase with Fruits.
All Fungus crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Mushroom
- Nectarshade
- Glowshroom
Of course, we feature more types of crops in Grow a Garden, check out our other guides. Good luck.