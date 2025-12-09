Xbox Game Pass is a bad option? A player spent $1,200 on the subscription over 5 years and regrets it

Xbox Game Pass is definitely one of the most popular services in the gaming world, mainly because you can play new releases right away. Despite this, not everyone is satisfied with it. The latest discussion on Reddit shows that for some users, Microsoft's subscription model might be a total rip-off, especially after the big price hike.

Player summarizes 5 years with Game Pass

A user with the nickname Valuable_Bill961 posted on Reddit, admitting that over five years of subscribing to Game Pass, he spent a total of over $1,200. During this time, he played about 50 games, which, in his opinion, makes the entire investment not very worthwhile.

The player pointed out that for the same amount of money, he could buy between 100 to 200 games on Steam, which, unlike the subscription games, would stay in his library forever.

Under his post, a big discussion kicked off, and a lot of people agreed with him:

Yeah, Game Pass is not for everyone, and tbh I don't see the value in it.

Exactly, you don’t keep any game seems like a waste of $1,200.

Another player highlighted the key advantage of platforms like Steam over Game Pass:

Goes to show how bad of a deal Game Pass is. And if you cancel your subscription, you no longer have access to those 50 games. Those 100 steam games? Still yours.

Not everyone complains

In the comments, there were also opinions defending Microsoft's subscription model. Some players believe that Game Pass is great if someone plays a lot of games or likes to test them before buying:

I spend about 50% of my gaming testing new games […]. For me, Game Pass is really good.

Furthermore, thanks to the subscription, abandoning a game halfway doesn't hurt as much as paying the full price. Nevertheless, even Game Pass fans admit that the recent price hikes are really dampening their enthusiasm, and a lot of them aren't planning to renew their subscriptions once their cheaper plans run out. Some of them are surprised that those complaining paid so much:

I've been using XGP for 3 years and paid only less than $300. You really need to look up for deals online.

Well, that's completely your fault. I've spent no more than 200 bucks for the last 5 years of GP - but I've also played far less than 50 games.

For others, the problem is time—not the price. Players who have less and less free time point out that: "less time for gaming as you age is the main reason why Game Pass might seem like a bad solution in the long run."

However, there are also those who still see great value in the subscription:

I enjoy it until the recent price hike. 20 bucks a month to play a bunch of different games […]. It's a great deal.

More expensive and different

The recent changes in the subscription structure have stirred quite a bit of emotion. Until recently, the available options were Core, Standard, and Ultimate variants, but Microsoft decided to revamp the offer, resulting in the price of the most expensive Ultimate package increasing from $19.99 to $29.99.

For many players, the high costs are the key argument against the subscription:

Ultimate is now 27€ month, so 5 years would be 1620€.

In my opinion, the recent price hikes have made the service too expensive relative to what it offers.

Game Pass – Great deal or financial trap?

The discussion shows that Game Pass has two sides. For some, it's a great option, allowing them to play dozens of games for a fraction of their regular price. For others, it's just too pricey and doesn't make sense if you don't play much or prefer owning your games.

The conclusion from the whole storm on Reddit is that Game Pass isn't bad—it's just not for everyone.