Looking for “Plant based, firm or soft, block” in Cookie Jam? We know the answer

Cookie Jam is back with Buzzwords. The first question may be confusing for many – “Plant based, firm or soft, block." Let’s answer it together.
There are many types of food in the world. No one will be able to taste them all. However, in this case, there is a big chance that you have at least tasted a “plant based block” at some point in your life. However, the hint is really confusing.
Tofu is a popular food and has a long history. It is made from soy milk (which is made from soybeans). Tofu was created in Ancient China over 2000 years ago. It is quite ecological and many people use it as a meat substitute. It is widely used in Asian cuisine.
Finally, the first riddle is solved. Now, it is time to look at the second Buzzword. It is “A cake or unit of USA measurement.” It means that the next puzzle is also about food. Do you know the answer? Good luck with this one, and if you happen to be lost, feel free to visit our website again!
0
