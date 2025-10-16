Ball x Pit evolutions. Complete combo guide and all combinations
Are you lost with all the Ball x Pit evolutions? Here you will find a handy guide on all of the known combos.
It is astonishing how much and how quickly the video game industry has changed over the past decades. One might think that we’ve already seen it all, and there is nothing else to come up with. In times like that, we can always resort to classing and take inspiration from the fathers of this entertainment branch. That’s exactly what Kenny Sun did with BALL x PIT. This production takes the concept of Arkanoid and reworks it into a modern form adding not only a plot, but also combination mechanics that have been popularized recently by Balatro. This creates an addictive and fun formula, though figuring out all the possible combos might be tricky. Here you will find all that is known about them thus far.
BALL x PIT all combos guide
While the original Arkanoid was a simple game, we cannot say the same thing about BALL x PIT. Its foundation is indeed not very complex, though when we add all the balls available in the game and mix them up, it results in numerous combinations that can give some players a headache. To prevent such unpleasantness, we have prepared an easily searchable guide of possible combinations. Bear in mind, though, that there can be still some hidden ones waiting to be discovered. Furthermore, it is possible that more combinations will be added down the line with future updates.
There is some additional info that you should be aware of:
- The balls have to be at level 3 before fusion.
- Certain ball types become available only by ascending the ruined city of Ballbylon.
- Some of those combos are related to achievements, so if you are hunting those down, the guide can come in handy.
- Bleed
- Brood Mother
- Burn
- Cell
- Charm
- Dark
- Earthquake
- Egg Sack
- Freeze
- Ghost
- Iron
- Laser
- Light
- Lightning
- Poison
- Vampire
- Wind
- Multiple fusions
Bleed
- Brood Mother = Leech
- Charm = Berserk
- Dark = Sacrifice
- Iron = Hemorrhage
Brood Mother
- Bleed = Leech
- Cell = Maggot
- Egg Sack = Spider Queen
- Vampire = Mosquito King
Burn
- Charm = Berserk
- Earthquake = Magma
- Freeze = Frozen Flame
- Iron = Bomb
- Light = Sun
- Wind = Inferno
Cell
- Brood Mother = Maggot
- Earthquake = Overgrowth
- Laser = Radiation Beam
- Maggot = Voluptuous Egg Sack
- Poison = Virus
Charm
- Bleed = Berserk
- Burn = Berserk
- Dark = Incubus
- Light = Lovestruck
- Lightning = Lovestruck
- Vampire = Succubus
Dark
- Bleed = Sacrifice
- Charm = Incubus
- Ghost = Phantom
- Iron = Assassin
- Light = Flicker
- Sun = Black Hole
- Vampire = Vampire Lord
- Wind = Noxious
Earthquake
- Burn = Magma
- Cell = Overgrowth
- Freeze = Glacier
- Poison = Swamp
- Wind = Sandstorm
Egg Sack
- Brood Mother = Spider Queen
- Iron = Shotgun
- Vampire = Mosquito Swarm
Freeze
- Ghost = Wraith
- Lightning = Blizzard
- Laser = Freeze Ray
- Wind = Blizzard
- Burn = Frozen Flame
- Earthquake = Glacier
Ghost
- Dark = Phantom
- Freeze = Wraith
- Iron = Assassin
- Poison = Virus
- Vampire = Soul Sucker
Iron
- Bleed = Hemorrhage
- Burn = Bomb
- Dark = Assassin
- Egg Sack = Shotgun
- Ghost = Assassin
- Lightning = Lightning Rod
- Maggot = Shotgun
Laser
- Cell = Radiation Beam
- Freeze = Freeze Ray
- Light = Laser Beam
- Poison = Radiation Beam
- Vertical and Horizontal Laser = Holy Laser
Light
- Burn = Sun
- Charm = Lovestruck
- Dark = Flicker
- Laser = Laser Beam
- Lightning = Flash
Lightning
- Charm = Lovestruck
- Freeze = Blizzard
- Iron = Lightning Rod
- Light = Flash
- Wind = Storm
Poison
- Cell = Virus
- Earthquake = Swamp
- Ghost = Virus
- Laser = Radiation Beam
- Wind = Noxious
Vampire
- Bleed = Vampire Lord
- Brood Mother = Mosquito King
- Charm = Succubus
- Dark = Vampire Lord
- Egg Sack = Mosquito Swarm
- Ghost = Soul Sucker
Wind
- Burn = Inferno
- Dark = Noxious
- Earthquake = Sandstorm
- Freeze = Blizzard
- Lightning = Storm
- Poison = Noxious
This is not the whole story, however, as it is possible to achieve multiple fusions. It is of course way harder to achieve but also offers… very interesting outcomes. Below you will find the unique ones:
Multiple fusions
- Bomb + Poison = Nuclear Bomb
- Incubus + Succubus = Satan
- Vampire Lord + Mosquito King + Spider Queen = Nosferatu
Hopefully with our guide you will be able to easily navigate through the combinations, finding quickly all the information that you need to make the best choice and progress in BALL x PIT. Good luck!
