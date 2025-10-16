Ball x Pit evolutions. Complete combo guide and all combinations

It is astonishing how much and how quickly the video game industry has changed over the past decades. One might think that we’ve already seen it all, and there is nothing else to come up with. In times like that, we can always resort to classing and take inspiration from the fathers of this entertainment branch. That’s exactly what Kenny Sun did with BALL x PIT. This production takes the concept of Arkanoid and reworks it into a modern form adding not only a plot, but also combination mechanics that have been popularized recently by Balatro. This creates an addictive and fun formula, though figuring out all the possible combos might be tricky. Here you will find all that is known about them thus far.

BALL x PIT all combos guide

While the original Arkanoid was a simple game, we cannot say the same thing about BALL x PIT. Its foundation is indeed not very complex, though when we add all the balls available in the game and mix them up, it results in numerous combinations that can give some players a headache. To prevent such unpleasantness, we have prepared an easily searchable guide of possible combinations. Bear in mind, though, that there can be still some hidden ones waiting to be discovered. Furthermore, it is possible that more combinations will be added down the line with future updates.

There is some additional info that you should be aware of:

The balls have to be at level 3 before fusion. Certain ball types become available only by ascending the ruined city of Ballbylon. Some of those combos are related to achievements, so if you are hunting those down, the guide can come in handy.

Bleed

Brood Mother = Leech Charm = Berserk Dark = Sacrifice Iron = Hemorrhage

Brood Mother

Bleed = Leech Cell = Maggot Egg Sack = Spider Queen Vampire = Mosquito King

Burn

Charm = Berserk Earthquake = Magma Freeze = Frozen Flame Iron = Bomb Light = Sun Wind = Inferno

Cell

Brood Mother = Maggot Earthquake = Overgrowth Laser = Radiation Beam Maggot = Voluptuous Egg Sack Poison = Virus

Charm

Bleed = Berserk Burn = Berserk Dark = Incubus Light = Lovestruck Lightning = Lovestruck Vampire = Succubus

Dark

Bleed = Sacrifice Charm = Incubus Ghost = Phantom Iron = Assassin Light = Flicker Sun = Black Hole Vampire = Vampire Lord Wind = Noxious

Earthquake

Burn = Magma Cell = Overgrowth Freeze = Glacier Poison = Swamp Wind = Sandstorm

Egg Sack

Brood Mother = Spider Queen Iron = Shotgun Vampire = Mosquito Swarm

Freeze

Ghost = Wraith Lightning = Blizzard Laser = Freeze Ray Wind = Blizzard Burn = Frozen Flame Earthquake = Glacier

Ghost

Dark = Phantom Freeze = Wraith Iron = Assassin Poison = Virus Vampire = Soul Sucker

Iron

Bleed = Hemorrhage Burn = Bomb Dark = Assassin Egg Sack = Shotgun Ghost = Assassin Lightning = Lightning Rod Maggot = Shotgun

Laser

Cell = Radiation Beam Freeze = Freeze Ray Light = Laser Beam Poison = Radiation Beam Vertical and Horizontal Laser = Holy Laser

Light

Burn = Sun Charm = Lovestruck Dark = Flicker Laser = Laser Beam Lightning = Flash

Lightning

Charm = Lovestruck Freeze = Blizzard Iron = Lightning Rod Light = Flash Wind = Storm

Poison

Cell = Virus Earthquake = Swamp Ghost = Virus Laser = Radiation Beam Wind = Noxious

Vampire

Bleed = Vampire Lord Brood Mother = Mosquito King Charm = Succubus Dark = Vampire Lord Egg Sack = Mosquito Swarm Ghost = Soul Sucker

Wind

Burn = Inferno Dark = Noxious Earthquake = Sandstorm Freeze = Blizzard Lightning = Storm Poison = Noxious

This is not the whole story, however, as it is possible to achieve multiple fusions. It is of course way harder to achieve but also offers… very interesting outcomes. Below you will find the unique ones:

Multiple fusions

Bomb + Poison = Nuclear Bomb Incubus + Succubus = Satan Vampire Lord + Mosquito King + Spider Queen = Nosferatu

Hopefully with our guide you will be able to easily navigate through the combinations, finding quickly all the information that you need to make the best choice and progress in BALL x PIT. Good luck!