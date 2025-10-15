Updates to Xbox Game Pass. One of them is a new release, another is a Christmas adventure, and the other 3 made it to Premium subscribers

Subscribers to the Xbox and PC Game Pass offer can check out new games starting today.

As promised on October 8th, the Xbox and PC Game Pass libraries just got some new additions today. Even though the big highlight is the release of BALL x PIT, the real winners here are the Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers.

BALL x PIT has been made available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. This is an unusual action game with roguelike elements, whose mechanics are inspired by... Arkanoid. The levels here are like narrow "wells" that you move up through, and along the way, you face off against enemies lined up in rows. We eliminate opponents by shooting various projectiles at them, which bounce off the walls.

Besides Xbox Series X/S and PCs, you can also check out this game on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.

As for the other games, these mainly include titles that were previously available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass offers: Eternal Strands, He Is Coming, and Ninja Gaiden 2 Black.

To top it all off, The Grinch: Christmas Adventures is available to subscribers of almost every Microsoft service, except for Xbox Game Pass Essential.

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

