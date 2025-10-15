Updates to Xbox Game Pass. One of them is a new release, another is a Christmas adventure, and the other 3 made it to Premium subscribers

As promised on October 8th, the Xbox and PC Game Pass libraries just got some new additions today. Even though the big highlight is the release of BALL x PIT, the real winners here are the Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers.

BALL x PIT has been made available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. This is an unusual action game with roguelike elements, whose mechanics are inspired by... Arkanoid. The levels here are like narrow "wells" that you move up through, and along the way, you face off against enemies lined up in rows. We eliminate opponents by shooting various projectiles at them, which bounce off the walls.

Besides Xbox Series X/S and PCs, you can also check out this game on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.

As for the other games, these mainly include titles that were previously available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass offers: Eternal Strands, He Is Coming, and Ninja Gaiden 2 Black.

To top it all off, The Grinch: Christmas Adventures is available to subscribers of almost every Microsoft service, except for Xbox Game Pass Essential.