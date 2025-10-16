Rockstar Games paid tribute to D'Angelo, who „will forever be an enduring part of the legacy of Red Dead Redemption 2”

The music and gaming industries have lost a truly exceptional artist. This week, D’Angelo, the R&B and soul singer, songwriter, and lyricist who has been touching fans' hearts since the '90s, passed away. In the last decade, he also gained immense recognition among players thanks to his collaboration with Rockstar on Red Dead Redemption 2.

D'Angelo was the voice behind "Unshaken," the emotional track that plays during one of the most atmospheric scenes in the game. The song, a blend of country, gospel, and blues, perfectly captured the spirit of the Wild West and the inner struggles of the protagonist, Arthur Morgan.

Rockstar Games bid farewell to the artist in a heartfelt social media post:

Rest In Peace D'Angelo, a true titan of soul. We are eternally grateful for his track "Unshaken" which will forever be an enduring part of the legacy of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Under the post, there are hundreds of comments from fans reminiscing about the first time they heard "Unshaken" in Red Dead Redemption 2.

I can't think about Red Dead Redemption 2 without thinking about this song. One of the best moments of any game is when you're riding and it starts playing - wrote one player, echoing the sentiments of many others.

Probably the best song ever made for a video game - added another.

Although the artist is no longer with us, his music will continue to give chills and move future generations. Below you can watch a clip from RDR2 with the memorable song playing in the background.