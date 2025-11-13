Bethesda finally responds to the Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition disaster. We will still have to wait for specific fixes, though

On Monday, Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition was released, a special edition of the hit RPG from Bethesda, featuring all the DLCs and over 150 items from the Creation Club.

This edition was meant to celebrate the game's tenth anniversary, but instead, it turned out to be a major disappointment —not only due to the lack of content and a slew of new bugs but also because an update was simultaneously released for standard Fallout 4 owners, which broke most mods. The devs didn't even bother to use Steam's system that lets players switch between game versions, which would have helped avoid issues with mods.

Players expressed their dissatisfaction by flooding Fallout 4's Steam page with negative reviews. Among the reviews from the last 30 days, only 41% are positive, and of the reviews posted yesterday, only 9% praise Fallout 4. The reaction was so severe (within three days, the title received over 2,000 negative reviews on Steam) that Bethesda was finally forced to respond.

The creators mentioned that a hotfix, which is a small patch, will be released early next week. It's going to fix some technical issues, like the one where Creation Club items weren't recognizing the installed DLCs they need. There are plans for two major patches. The first will be released on November 24, and the second in the first half of December. As of now, we don't know anything about their content.

As you can see, Bethesda has no intention of doing anything about the mods. The studio has apparently decided that it's the modders' problem, and they must update their projects to the latest version of the game themselves.

This approach, frankly speaking, makes no sense because Fallout 4 is ten years old. Over time, it's gotten a ton of mods, but a lot of the projects haven't been updated in ages. The creators aren't active in the modding community anymore, so it's pretty unlikely they'll all come back to update their old stuff.

Of course, there are already methods for downgrading the game on Steam to a version before the update, and until Bethesda fixes the bugs, it's definitely a good idea to do that.

