“They let me improvise,” Derek Hamilton reflects on playing Razor in NFS Most Wanted and how EA didn’t invite him to the launch party

Need for Speed: Most Wanted took street racing to a whole new level with its open-world city and police chases. The heat system and pursuit mechanics were new for the series, but what really stuck with everyone were those cutscenes – real actors, green screens, and that gritty, comic-book-meets–music-video vibe. It was flashy, over the top, and totally early 2000s – like Fast & Furious crossed with Sin City, just on a lower budget. And the main antagonist, Razor, fits perfectly into the game’s exaggerated tone. Well, it turns out, a lot of his lines weren’t even scripted, the actor came up with them on the spot.

The making of Razor in NFS: Most Wanted

Szymon “Rusnar” Rusnarczyk from TVGRY YouTube channel made a video about NFS: Most Wanted, as the game turned 20 this year, and had a chat with Derek Hamilton, the actor who played Razor Callahan. The interview starts at 12:32.

Derek explained that his audition was mostly improvised, the character wasn’t even called Razor at the time, and he only had a few dialogue notes and a short description to work with. EA was keeping things pretty secret, so he didn’t really know what the project was about. He ended up making up his own things to say, played the part, and eventually found out he got the role.

He based the character’s persona on local wrestlers he watched as a kid and on people he grew up around. As a result, a lot of Razor’s personality came from his own experiences and spontaneous performance rather than a set script. So, many of Razor’s most memorable quotes actually came straight from Derek himself. When asked which ones were his favorites, he said:

Probably: First I’m gonna take your ride, then I’m gonna take your girl. Get ready for that. When we did the game Razon didn’t have a lot of lines. Mia had a lot of lines, she had pages of dialogue, cuz she was the catalyst leading you, the player, through this world, so she had a lot of stuff to say. And they focused heavy on her. I had maybe five or six lines in that original piece. So they let me play with a lot of the lines, they let me improv. “Bust of that way” was just “Bust of that way.” I added the “champ,” “sugar plum” those types of things, those antagonistic things that really pissed you off as a kid.

Source: NFS: Most Wanted; Developer: Electronic Arts

Behind the scenes of NFS: Most Wanted – and who really spilled the oil?

While filming NFS: Most Wanted, Derek and the cast weren’t actually sitting in real cars, they used apple boxes and held hula hoops as steering wheels. Most of the time, tiny Hot Wheels cars stood in for the real vehicles. The set was carefully planned, with everything choreographed for movement and timing, but it was still a fun, trusting environment. Since then, Derek has done some TV, movie, and stunt work, but he doesn’t see acting as a full-time career, he just takes whatever opportunities come his way.

And of course, Derek was asked who he thinks was really behind the sabotage in the game – who spilled that oil under player’s car:

It’s up to you guys to decide, but does it make sense? I wanted that car as Razor, but would Mia really had a way in if you didn’t lose? Would she have had a way in? So, I don’t know, I think that Big John Lawman had something to do with that. I think that #MiaDidIt has to grow.

Source: NFS: Most Wanted; Developer: Electronic Arts

Around 41:11 in the video, Derek was asked if working on the game had influenced his life. He said it allowed him to meet more people, but it didn’t really change his life. He shared that EA didn’t even invite him to a huge NFS: Most Wanted launch party in Los Angeles.

I didn’t even hear about that release party. I had two friends that were there in LA. And they called me and said: “Derek, you wouldn’t believe it man. We’re here, there’s a giant cardboard cutout of you, it’s like 20 feet tall. Why aren’t you here?” Well, that’s EA, I guess.

But it looks like Derek doesn’t hold a grudge against EA, and now he just looks back on it and laughs. Razor would probably give them something to think about in the most exaggerated way possible.