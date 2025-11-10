Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition launches today. This “definitive way to experience” the game offers all expansions and extra content

No news on Fallout 5 came out this Fallout Day, but we did get Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition announcement. The game drops today and it comes with all 6 official expansions and over 150 Creation Club items.

Everything you need to know about the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition isn’t a graphics or performance upgrade, it’s the full game with all DLC and extra content, plus some improved accessibility. It’s the Fallout 4 version of what Skyrim got with its Anniversary Edition.

There’s a new in-game “Creations” menu that makes it way easier to browse, install, and use mods or paid content. You can also switch Dogmeat to new breeds like husky or Dalmatian, and there are some new gear and quest expansions to check out. As Bethesda puts it: it’s the definitive way to experience Fallout 4.

The 150+ Creations bundle adds a lot of things, but it’s not 100% clear if every single past Creation Club item or mod is included. From what the community’s saying, most of it is cosmetics, weapons, and skins, not massive new questlines.

The price hasn’t been announced yet (should be coming soon), but the good news is if you already own Fallout 4 (or the Game of the Year Edition), there should be upgrade options, so you won’t have to buy the whole game again.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version won’t be out until 2026, so the November 10, 2025 release is just for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

And for fans wondering about a Fallout: New Vegas sequel – Obsidian Entertainment has heard you, but they’ve been busy working on their own games, like The Outer Worlds 2 and maybe Avowed 2, under Microsoft Gaming.