Blizzard reveals how many players play „hated Diablo” every day. Spoiler: Enough to reach Steam's top four

Although the announcement of Diablo Immortal was met with significant criticism from fans of the series, the game undeniably achieved success. Recently, we learned how many people engage daily with the mobile hack-and-slash, and this number would be enough to place the title very high on Steam.

Number of Diablo Immortal players

TheGamer had the opportunity to speak with Emil Salim, the lead artist of Diablo Immortal. The article revealed that currently, about 400,000 people play the mobile installment of the series daily. If compared with titles available on Steam, it would rank 4th on the list of the most popular games, right next to Battlefield 6.

This shows how popular Diablo Immortal is. In the interview, Salim explained why he believes the game has been so successful. He considers the close bond between devs and the community to be a major factor.

I think a lot of Diablo Immortal's success today says a lot about how we work on the development team. We work very closely with our players, we listen to what they want, and we work really hard to try to make it come true.

Salim pointed out that the game not only offers a lot of content but also that the creators aren't afraid to push boundaries. He's especially proud of the recent upgrades to the PvP system and how they've sped up dungeon crawling for players.

Moreover, it seems that fans of Diablo Immortal don't need to worry about new content. Salim admitted that the team has so many ideas that a significant portion of them have to wait their turn for implementation.

The great thing about the Diablo Immortal team is that we never run out of ideas. Everybody has too many ideas. So we always have a lot of things that are waiting.

Diablo Immortal is available on PC and mobile devices with Android and iOS systems.

