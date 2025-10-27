Screenshots from the canceled God of War leaked, and the „voice” of Kratos shared his hopes for the sequel

God of War, from the creators of the Demon's Souls remake, has been shelved, but after the latest leak, fans are hoping that Bluepoint Games will use the project's assets to refresh the first installment of the series.

Jacob Blazewicz

Screenshots from the canceled God of War leaked, and the „voice” of Kratos shared his hopes for the sequel, image source: Sony Santa Monica / Sony.
Materials from a canceled God of War game by the creators of the Demon’s Souls remake have leaked online.

At the start of the year, a few months after the Concord's failure, Sony decided to shut down more live-service games from their studios. Among them was a game being developed by the Bluepoint Games team: a new God of War focused on multiplayer gameplay. Previously, a similar fate befell the multiplayer iteration of The Last of Us.

God of War that won't be

Until now, we knew little about this canceled project from the GoW universe—basically only that it was focused on multiplayer. The editorial team at MP1st got their hands on some screenshots from an early version of the game.

The images shared by MP1st don't show any action but confirm one piece of information: Bluepoint Games planned a return to Greek themes, with locations set in, among others, the temples of the Olympian gods and an armory that could be cursed. What's interesting, according to the editorial team's sources, we might run into Hades there, which could make for some intriguing plot twists. Assuming the title would be a canonical installment of God of War, and not a loose spin-off with little connection to Kratos' story and the universe in general.

The latter might be indicated by elements that appear to be borrowed from a Norse saga, or at least inspired by it. However, it's difficult to confirm these and other speculations by MP1st based solely on the screenshots. The same goes for figuring out why the project got canceled – besides the clear reason that Sony's not too keen on betting on live-service games after the Concord disaster. It's no secret that a lot of players aren't too fond of this type of game, especially when it comes to well-known single-player series. Many see it as just a way to cash in on the franchise.

Screenshots from the canceled God of War leaked, and the „voice” of Kratos shared his hopes for the sequel - picture #1

Source: MP1st.

Screenshots from the canceled God of War leaked, and the „voice” of Kratos shared his hopes for the sequel - picture #2

Source: MP1st.

Screenshots from the canceled God of War leaked, and the „voice” of Kratos shared his hopes for the sequel - picture #3

Source: MP1st.

Kratos' Egyptian adventures?

Right now, Bluepoint Games is reportedly working on a third-person action game focusing on melee combat. It might be a remake of the first installment of the series, which would allow the developer to use at least some of the assets prepared for the canceled live-service game.

This would be the third God of War that Sony studios are allegedly working on. Christopher Judge, the voice of Kratos, is definitely hoping for more games (via Games Radar). During a panel at a London comic convention, he casually mentioned that he's looking forward to exploring an Egyptian setting next time.

