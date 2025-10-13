Bold attempt to save the game failed. Remedy announced a „profit warning,” essentially admitting defeat

Remedy Entertainment has lowered its projected sales of FBC: Firebreak. The company expects to end 2025 with an operating loss.

The latest game from Remedy Studio, FBC: Firebreak, has still not achieved the expected results. This has led the company to issue a "profit warning" for 2025 and admitted they're going to take a big hit on a project.

FBC: Firebreak failure

To recap, FBC: Firebreak – a cooperative spin-off of Control – was released in June this year but didn't receive a very enthusiastic reception from players. At its peak, only 1,992 people were playing the game on Steam, and that number dropped quickly. It's worth mentioning, though, that the game has been available on Game Pass from the start.

Remedy set to work on improvements, resulting in a major update released at the end of September. This update introduced big changes to the core experience. In their report, the company mentioned that after the game's release, player activity and sales improved, but they still didn't hit the studio's internal targets.

As a result, Remedy updated its long-term sales forecast for the game and its outlook for 2025. Compared to the previous year, revenue growth is now expected, but with a "negative operating profit."

Due to weak sales of FBC: Firebreak, Remedy lowers its long-term sales forecast for the game. Consequently, the company recognizes a non-cash impairment of EUR 14.9 million, representing a majority of the game's capitalized development costs and allocated purchased publishing and distribution rights.

Remedy's CEO, Tero Virtala, mentioned that the studio plans to keep working on and improving FBC: Firebreak, while balancing future investments with an updated long-term sales forecast. This suggests that it might be abandoned in the future, which, given its poor performance, should not surprise anyone.

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

