Assassin's Creed: Shadows will follow the path paved by AC: Odyssey, that's pretty much a given. Store accidentally revealed too much

Ubisoft is apparently trying to expand the audience of AC: Shadows. The game may soon be released on another platform.

Christian Pieniazek

1

Assassin's Creed: Shadows will follow the path paved by AC: Odyssey, that's pretty much a given. Store accidentally revealed too much, image source: Ubisoft.
Assassin's Creed: Shadows will follow the path paved by AC: Odyssey, that's pretty much a given. Store accidentally revealed too much Source: Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows launched in March this year and was warmly received by both players and reviewers. The sales figures for this game might shoot up soon because it looks like Naoe and Yasuke's adventure is heading to another platform, the Nintendo Switch 2.

Even though the hybrid console version from the big company in Kyoto hasn't been officially announced, the French store Auchan let the cat out of the bag by listing it in their offerings. While we haven't yet received a release date, we can check out what its cover looks like.

Assassins Creed: Shadows will follow the path paved by AC: Odyssey, thats pretty much a given. Store accidentally revealed too much - picture #1
Assassin’s Creed: Shadows on Nintendo Switch 2 in the offer of the French Auchan. Source: Auchan.

We first heard about Assassin’s Creed: Shadows potentially coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in July, when PEGI added this version of the game to its database (although it was quickly removed).

It seems that Assassin’s Creed: Shadows will be the first main installment in the series, after Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (which could be played on the Nintendo Switch via the cloud), to be released on the console from the Kyoto giant. It may not be released simultaneously, but it will still come relatively shortly after its release on other platforms. Previously, only Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag had this honor, being released on the Nintendo Wii U. Of course, this is not the end of the list of titles available to Nintendo platform users under this banner. However, aside from these, you will mainly find remasters and bundles.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Assassin's Creed: Shadows

March 20, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

1

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map