Assassin's Creed: Shadows will follow the path paved by AC: Odyssey, that's pretty much a given. Store accidentally revealed too much

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows launched in March this year and was warmly received by both players and reviewers. The sales figures for this game might shoot up soon because it looks like Naoe and Yasuke's adventure is heading to another platform, the Nintendo Switch 2.

Even though the hybrid console version from the big company in Kyoto hasn't been officially announced, the French store Auchan let the cat out of the bag by listing it in their offerings. While we haven't yet received a release date, we can check out what its cover looks like.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows on Nintendo Switch 2 in the offer of the French Auchan. Source: Auchan.

We first heard about Assassin’s Creed: Shadows potentially coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in July, when PEGI added this version of the game to its database (although it was quickly removed).

It seems that Assassin’s Creed: Shadows will be the first main installment in the series, after Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (which could be played on the Nintendo Switch via the cloud), to be released on the console from the Kyoto giant. It may not be released simultaneously, but it will still come relatively shortly after its release on other platforms. Previously, only Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag had this honor, being released on the Nintendo Wii U. Of course, this is not the end of the list of titles available to Nintendo platform users under this banner. However, aside from these, you will mainly find remasters and bundles.