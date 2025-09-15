„GTA 6 won't be released in May 2026.” Insider relayed dire-sounding rumors about the „largest game launch in history”

Grand Theft Auto 6 will likely be the biggest game release in history. Gamers are really frustrated after Rockstar made them wait for a long time for the new installment of the popular series, which is now set to launch in May next year after being delayed. However, a well-known insider claims that this will not happen.

GTA VI delayed again?

In the 29th episode of the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast, Tom Henderson shared his suspicions about the release date of GTA VI. Based on the heard rumors, the journalist believes that the anticipated title will not be released in May, but will be delayed again.

To be honest, I don't think that it is going to release in May. For some reason, I just don't see the possibility of GTA 6 launching then. All the rumblings and so on seem to suggest it.

According to Henderson, the delay would result from the fact that Rockstar is a great perfectionist. The studio publicly announces that GTA 6 is set to be the "largest game launch in history" (via Synth Potato on X).

The studio would use the extra time to further polish the game. The new release date was supposed to be set for October, which would allow for even greater sales due to the upcoming Christmas holidays.

The journalist believes that the delay may be announced during the next investor meeting, which is scheduled for November. However, it should be remembered that Henderson didn't provide any evidence, and all this is only his suspicion.

A similar situation happened with Red Dead Redemption 2. The title was initially set to launch in the fall of 2017, but it was delayed twice and finally hit the store shelves only in October 2018. Is history about to repeat itself?