Box office earthquake continues: Fantastic superproduction earned nearly a billion dollars

The sequel to the 2016 adventure movie is conquering theaters. The new film has quickly become one of the year's highest-grossing shows and will soon top $1 billion at the box office.
At the end of last month, Zootopia 2 hit the big screens, a sequel to the beloved adventure animation from 2016. The sequel pulled in huge crowds at theaters worldwide and was a big hit at the box office. Since its release on November 26, the sequel has already earned nearly a billion dollars and is among the highest-grossing films of 2025.
In its first weekend on the big screens, Zootopia 2 grossed over $550 million. The current box office total for the film is $955 million, and as Deadline points out, this amount will exceed a billion dollars in a few days.
Sensacine notes that at this moment, Zootopia 2 is the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, behind shows like Ne Zha 2 ($1.9 billion), Lilo & Stitch ($1.04 billion), and Minecraft: The Movie ($957.9 million). However, it's possible it might actually outdo the last two titles. The launch of the show that might outshine all those works is still ahead of us. Next week, Avatar: Fire and Ash is hitting the theaters.
What is Zootopia 2 about? Detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are hot on the trail of a slippery reptile that's causing chaos in the mammal city. To solve this case, the protagonists go undercover in unfamiliar districts, whose dark realities will test their partnership.
The original cast of Zootopia 2 includes Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Shakira, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, and Alan Tudyk.
You can catch Zootopia 2 in theaters now.
Author: Pamela Jakiel
