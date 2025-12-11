Box office earthquake continues: Fantastic superproduction earned nearly a billion dollars

At the end of last month, Zootopia 2 hit the big screens, a sequel to the beloved adventure animation from 2016. The sequel pulled in huge crowds at theaters worldwide and was a big hit at the box office. Since its release on November 26, the sequel has already earned nearly a billion dollars and is among the highest-grossing films of 2025.

In its first weekend on the big screens, Zootopia 2 grossed over $550 million. The current box office total for the film is $955 million, and as Deadline points out, this amount will exceed a billion dollars in a few days.

Sensacine notes that at this moment, Zootopia 2 is the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, behind shows like Ne Zha 2 ($1.9 billion), Lilo & Stitch ($1.04 billion), and Minecraft: The Movie ($957.9 million). However, it's possible it might actually outdo the last two titles. The launch of the show that might outshine all those works is still ahead of us. Next week, Avatar: Fire and Ash is hitting the theaters.

What is Zootopia 2 about? Detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are hot on the trail of a slippery reptile that's causing chaos in the mammal city. To solve this case, the protagonists go undercover in unfamiliar districts, whose dark realities will test their partnership.

Zootopia 2 – trailer

The original cast of Zootopia 2 includes Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Shakira, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, and Alan Tudyk.

You can catch Zootopia 2 in theaters now.