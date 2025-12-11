PoE2 The Last of the Druids update and free weekend release time and countdown

Path of Exile 2 (and its predecessor) is without a doubt one of the most popular hack and slashes. Hundreds of thousands of people wait for new updates to this game. And one of them is coming soon – in a couple of hours players will get The Last of the Druids, which adds a new class and many more novelties. For those who still wonder whether they should buy the game, developers have a small present – free weekend that will start at the same time as the update.

PoE2 The Last of the Druids starting time

The update, and at the same time free weekend, will start at 11 AM PST December 12, which is:

2:00 PM ET (December 12), 7:00 PM GMT (December 12), 8:00 PM CET (December 12), 4:00 AM JST (December 13), 5:00 AM AEST (December 13).

If you want to see a countdown, follow this link to the official PoE2 site. To see more news like this, follow us on Google News.

The free weekend ends on December 15. Presumably, at the same time as it begins.

The upcoming weekend is an interesting one because PoE2 is not the only hack and slash that receives an update. It is also time of Diablo 4 Season 11 start. Will you play both or do you have favorite?