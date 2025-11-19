Cities: Skylines 2 received a major, long-awaited new feature. This is probably a goodbye to the series from its original creators

Cities: Skylines 2 has received an update introducing full-fledged cycling and expanded infrastructure for cyclists.
Colossal Order studio has announced the release of an update introducing a fully-fledged bicycle traffic system to Cities: Skylines II. The update implements both the appropriate infrastructure and new mechanics affecting the behavior of residents.
In their announcement, the developers emphasize that bicycles are meant to reflect their real role in sustainable urban transport. This means that riding a bicycle is faster than walking, does not generate pollution, and can even provide health benefits to residents.
Teenagers, adults, and seniors will be able to use bicycles (children do not have this option yet), and the decision to do so will depend on factors such as the availability of a car in the household, bicycle infrastructure, and paths that allow for convenient and quick travel. Importantly, unlike cars, each household member has their own bicycle.
One of the key elements of the update is the bicycle parking system. Some buildings already have built-in racks, but to encourage residents to ride bicycles, it will be necessary to additionally place them near public transport stops, shops, or workplaces.
Players have access to both small bike racks and shelters installed directly by roads, as well as larger parking structures – from compact storage facilities accommodating 16 bicycles to massive underground halls offering over 450 spaces and the possibility of expansion.
The update also adds extensive road infrastructure for cyclists. In Cities: Skylines II, you can now:
Bike paths and roads can be connected just like sidewalks with streets, and players can decide where bicycles can move on the road and where it is prohibited.
The update also introduces a new information view on bicycle traffic. It allows you to track, among other things:
This tool is designed to help players better plan transportation and identify areas that require road expansion or installing additional racks.
The introduction of bicycles coincided with the announcement that further development of Cities: Skylines II from 2026 will be taken over by Paradox Interactive's internal team, Iceflake Studios. This means that Colossal Order, the creators of the series since the first installment, are ending their work on the brand after more than 10 years. Today's update is therefore one of their last contributions to the development of the game.
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
