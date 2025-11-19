Cities: Skylines 2 received a major, long-awaited new feature. This is probably a goodbye to the series from its original creators

Colossal Order studio has announced the release of an update introducing a fully-fledged bicycle traffic system to Cities: Skylines II. The update implements both the appropriate infrastructure and new mechanics affecting the behavior of residents.

Bicycle revolution

In their announcement, the developers emphasize that bicycles are meant to reflect their real role in sustainable urban transport. This means that riding a bicycle is faster than walking, does not generate pollution, and can even provide health benefits to residents.

Teenagers, adults, and seniors will be able to use bicycles (children do not have this option yet), and the decision to do so will depend on factors such as the availability of a car in the household, bicycle infrastructure, and paths that allow for convenient and quick travel. Importantly, unlike cars, each household member has their own bicycle.

Parking is the key to success

One of the key elements of the update is the bicycle parking system. Some buildings already have built-in racks, but to encourage residents to ride bicycles, it will be necessary to additionally place them near public transport stops, shops, or workplaces.

Players have access to both small bike racks and shelters installed directly by roads, as well as larger parking structures – from compact storage facilities accommodating 16 bicycles to massive underground halls offering over 450 spaces and the possibility of expansion.

Dedicated roads and new types of paths

The update also adds extensive road infrastructure for cyclists. In Cities: Skylines II, you can now:

upgrade roads with single or double bike lanes; build separate bike paths – including one-way, two-way, elevated, and tunnel variants; use three new bike bridge designs; create wide, shared pedestrian-cyclist paths, also in the form of seaside promenades.

Bike paths and roads can be connected just like sidewalks with streets, and players can decide where bicycles can move on the road and where it is prohibited.

New information view

The update also introduces a new information view on bicycle traffic. It allows you to track, among other things:

the use of infrastructure; the availability of parking spaces; the intensity of bicycle traffic.

This tool is designed to help players better plan transportation and identify areas that require road expansion or installing additional racks.

The introduction of bicycles coincided with the announcement that further development of Cities: Skylines II from 2026 will be taken over by Paradox Interactive's internal team, Iceflake Studios. This means that Colossal Order, the creators of the series since the first installment, are ending their work on the brand after more than 10 years. Today's update is therefore one of their last contributions to the development of the game.