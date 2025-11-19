BF6 crashing after 1.1.2.0 Update. Eastwood map launch brings stability issues

It would have appeared that the only game capable of endangering the status of Battlefield 6 was this year’s release of Call of Duty, subtitled Black Ops 7. However, everything shows that the latest entry in CoD series is also among the worst ones (especially when we take into consideration campaign), so nothing can stop BF6 now, can’t it? Well, due to lack of competition, we can see that the biggest foe of the most recent BF instalment is… Battlefield 6 itself. The game has quickly fell from grace being the second worst Battlefield available on Steam. The developers try their best to patch the game and add new content to please the fanbase, though it seems to backfire, too, as the latest update marked 1.1.2.0 in addition to new Eastwood map, among other things, brings more bugs and, what’s worse, crashes.

BF6 crashes in 1.1.2.0 California Resistance update

One would expect that a game would get better in time. We have seen an amazing comeback of No Man’s Sky, for example, that can make us think that all productions will take the same path. However, the harsh reality is completely different. What was a great success story of Battlefield 6, lasted only 18 days, at least according to its fans. The situation surrounding the biggest FPS this year is very hard. Not only is EA knees deep in debt, but those knees are also weak, making soldiers in BF6 drop dead after jumping. Jokes aside, but it’s only the beginning of this FPS’s problems, as what should have been celebration of the new content in patch 1.1.2.0 quickly turned to mourning when the game began crashing often for many players.

As of now, the developers from Battlefield Studios do not have great news for the community. Frequent and unexpected visits to desktop after attempts to start queuing for a match have been acknowledged by the creators, though there is no official fix as of yet. The only pieces of advice that have been shared are quite basic and come down to:

Verifying the integrity of game files, Repairing EA Javelin program, Changing the language of the game on Steam to any other that the one that was currently set, starting BF6 in different localization, turning it off, and switching back to the original.

We can expect that the devs will prioritize fixing their production, especially the most pressing matters like crashes. To help EA gather information about this issue, you can share your crash logs that, by default, reside in the following location:

C:\Users\[your_username]\Documents\Battlefield 6\CrashDumps

Upload them to any cloud storage like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, or Dropbox, and post the link to them in the thread on Steam. The representative has ensured that those files do not contain any Personally Identifiable Information. However, if you are unwilling to share your files publicly, you can open a ticket with EA support and continue your troubleshooting with them. Good luck!